They’ve already done a ton of studies trying to link video games to violent behavior, but there’s never any correlation. Nevertheless, the subject came up again after the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy among those trying to draw some connection.

However, here’s one suggestion that came from an unexpected source:

Owned. Yes, that’s Navy SEAL and bestselling author Robert J. O’Neill.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: banfirst-person shootersmass shootingownRobert J. O'Neillvideo games