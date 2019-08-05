They’ve already done a ton of studies trying to link video games to violent behavior, but there’s never any correlation. Nevertheless, the subject came up again after the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy among those trying to draw some connection.
However, here’s one suggestion that came from an unexpected source:
I’m the guy you pretend to be on your video games. https://t.co/4AviHvn3gf
— Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 5, 2019
Owned. Yes, that’s Navy SEAL and bestselling author Robert J. O’Neill.
Tweet of the day. https://t.co/jjdVKIbzOe
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 6, 2019
Ok this was a flex. Respect
— Cons (@CaptainCons) August 5, 2019
That was the best own of 2019
— Dan Gainor (@dangainor) August 5, 2019
👍👍👍👍👍👍🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— The Parker Family (@BounceORound) August 5, 2019
👍👍👍👍👍👍🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— The Parker Family (@BounceORound) August 5, 2019
— Ziiggii (@realZiiggii) August 5, 2019
Boom!!
— Hoosier LEO (@gocards7211) August 5, 2019
😎SAVAGE😎
— ⚔️🇺🇸Gunny0369🇺🇸⚔️ (@TGunny0369) August 5, 2019
Damn!!!
— Doug (@Doug30650534) August 5, 2019
— Misfit12 (@12_misfit) August 5, 2019
Right…. Between…. The…. Eyes……
— dornmachine (@dornmachine) August 5, 2019
Bingo! pic.twitter.com/MZOm9EggVN
— thegauge007 (@taxpayerboss) August 5, 2019
Related:
DAMN! Robert O’Neill (Navy Seal who GOT bin Laden) just NUKED the Left for claiming they ‘believe survivors’ https://t.co/naZVGtNZEE
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 1, 2018