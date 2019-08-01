Here’s a report from two unnamed sources, but Yashar Ali is passing it on and he’s pretty reliable. Plus, it sounds perfectly plausible, seeing how 2020 Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson is always trying to dispel negativity when she is given the rare chance to speak during the debates.

These sources say that one of Williamson’s guests at Tuesday night’s CNN debate informed the staff how to knock on Williamson’s backstage door properly, as their original knocking was “too aggressive.”

1. Two sources familiar with the matter tell me that backstage at the CNN debate on Tuesday night, one of Marianne Williamson's guests told a CNN staffer that they weren't knocking on her door properly. They proceeded to educate the staffer on the proper way way to knock — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 1, 2019

2. There were three suggested levels of knocking, first a soft knock, then a louder knock, and finally the loudest knock. I'm told that Williamson felt the original knocking was too aggressive. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 1, 2019

3. Can't wait for the replies like "people are dying! Is this really important?!" Folks, two tweets. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 1, 2019

4. I should note that as someone with ADHD who can be sensitive to certain sounds, a loud knock or slamming of a door can be quite disruptive! — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 1, 2019

Plus you don’t know what Williamson was doing in there trying to maintain her aura; it’s probably best that she return from the astral plane gently, like one of those alarm clocks that starts dim and slowly gets brighter.

No; she was desperately needed on stage Wednesday night, too.

OK, so the story’s confirmed by the guest who asked for more gentle knocking:

2/ @yashar – I kindly explained to the young lady that a light tap on a closed door is something that would be greatly appreciated. Then a louder knock if no one answers.

My set PA’s are always grateful for the education. @marwilliamson did NOT request this. It was me. — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) August 1, 2019

Related: