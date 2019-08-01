Here’s some “breaking” news from Saturday, but it’s only now just being reported. Remember when some blue-check journalist thought he was “defending” Rep. Elijah Cummings against President Trump’s “attack” on him and his rodent-infested district by daring Trump to stay in Cummings house just one night?

Mr. President, try staying 1 night where Congressman Cummings lives in Charm City and you may not last until morning. The honorable representative from MD’s 7th has served #Baltimore with pride & integrity. He is right to demand justice, at the border & in his House committee — Ben Piven (@benpiven) July 27, 2019

“You may not last until morning” didn’t really come across as a reassurance that Baltimore is a well-run, safe, clean place to live. And who knows, if Trump had stayed the night, the Secret Service might have caught the burglar that broke into Cummings’ home.

Breaking: Congressman Elijah Cummings home broken into. Baltimore police investigating @wjz pic.twitter.com/4noh7h0yJB — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 1, 2019

We are just learning about this but it happened Saturday—same day the president started tweeting about Rep. Cummings @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 1, 2019

That’s an odd tidbit to add. Are you ready for the hot take? Slip on some oven mitts before scrolling down:

Donald Trump should be charged with inciting violence against @RepCummings — Fohtohgirl (@fohtohgirl) August 1, 2019

About that:

Worth noting that the break-in of Elijah Cummings' home on Saturday morning occurred several hours before President Trump's tweet criticizing Cummings https://t.co/D5cBWhR0bV — Steve Lookner (@lookner) August 1, 2019

Congressman Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore Home Burglarized, Police Say The burglary occurred hours before President Trump tweeted about Cummings according to policehttps://t.co/A5GgbgXmZK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 1, 2019

The breakin happened before his tweet Einstein. You might want to read the report again. — Time Outdoors (@volleypc) August 1, 2019

It happened before the tweets https://t.co/DUEWtttREg — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) August 1, 2019

That's the dumbest thing I read today! It happen before Trumps tweet. 🙄 You people are so desperate to find anything on Trump! — 🌟🌟🌟Make It Storm🌟🌟🌟 (@BirdWatching0) August 1, 2019

Trump said it AFTER the break in… — Ben (@BS33171) August 1, 2019

Right, the burglar traveled forward in time to read Trump's tweets so that he could use them as justification 😂 Idiot — 🇺🇸 BUt mUh InPEecHmiNT 🤔 (@k_ovfefe) August 1, 2019

Same time-traveller that hit Joy Reid’s old blog! 😂🤣 — Reporting Live From The Swamp (@Magnum_CK) August 1, 2019

You win the award for this week's dumbest comment. Congratulations. — Storm (@iinfidel) August 1, 2019

You probably believe Jussie Smollett also . — Rick (@rjc69mopar) August 1, 2019

This new game of claiming "inciting to violence" is getting out of hand. — Shoot Logic, LLC (@ShootLogic) August 1, 2019

Trump started tweeting negatively about @RepCummings before the garbage tweet and you know it. pic.twitter.com/wGO5gy5kzR — Fohtohgirl (@fohtohgirl) August 1, 2019

Someone looking for the missing billions? — Shadowbanned dagny (@dukeblu85) August 1, 2019

Maybe the burglars were looking for the $16 billion the federal government sent to Cummings’ district in 2018? No one seems to know where it was spent.

Oh please- he doesn’t even know if anything was taken – lol. #AttentionWhore — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) August 1, 2019

Maybe if his neighborhood wasn't infested with crime and drugs — Wolf J. Flywheel (@rmcommhub) August 1, 2019

Now he has plausible deniability if someone asks him where certain things went. “Dunno; musta gotten stolen!” — Duke Selden (@DukeSelden) August 1, 2019

I’m sure they just happened to make off with his file cabinets full of all of his financial documents from the last 30 years — Scott S (@scotts_3101) August 1, 2019

Bet all the files and records are missing.. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) August 1, 2019

This is too funny. It’s Trumps fault. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@thomashourigan1) August 1, 2019

Funny…someone commits a crime with a gun…Dems blame the gun. Someone breaks into Cummings house…Dems blame Trump. Go figure. — Mitch Blackmore (@jugernautmitch) August 1, 2019

Sounds like Baltimore sucks. — Jozef T'Challomy (@JozefColomy) August 1, 2019

After reviewing the CCTV footage they determined it was a pack of rats — DeeDee (@DeeDee68498255) August 1, 2019

Just an undocumented entry. — Schwalbe:The Me-262 (@MikeTInnes) August 1, 2019

We’re not even going to get into the people saying there’s no way it was a coincidence and that Trump actually had some of his goons break into Cummings’ house for some reason. TDS is really affecting people’s brains.

