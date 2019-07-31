Face it: There’s zero chance that either Bill de Blasio or Cory Booker has a chance of winning the 2020 Democratic nomination. Joe Biden does, and that made him the biggest target Wednesday night on the second night of the second round of primary debates.

It’s been fun (agonizing, really) to watch Democrats spend two nights essentially admitting that Obamacare was a titanic failure: people lost the plans they liked, their premiums did not go down $2,500, and millions remain uninsured. On Wednesday night, de Blasio decided he would take the fight to Biden on deportation; his old boss was the deporter in chief, after all.

Biden’s answer? Well, those conversations about deportation with President Obama were private, so no, he wasn’t going to talk about it.

LOL Biden blames Obama for deportations — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 1, 2019

Booker then took his turn to burn Biden on trying to have it both ways: claiming Obama’s legacy while overlooking his administration’s failures. “Hey, I was just the vice president … my boss made the final call.”

De Blasio going for Biden on Obama’s deportations. Biden says “I was the vice President and not the president.” Booker notes that Biden brings up Obama all the time and “can’t have it both ways.” #DemDebate — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) August 1, 2019

Booker goes aggressively at Biden during immigration debate: "Mr. Vice President, you can’t have it both ways. You invoke president Obama more than anybody else in this campaign. You can’t do it when it’s convenient." — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) August 1, 2019

"You can't have it both ways." — Cory Booker to Joe Biden, who says he won't divulge personal conversations with Barack Obama when pressed on deportations — Phil Elliott (@Philip_Elliott) August 1, 2019

YES BOOKER! "Mr. Vice President you can't play it both ways; you can't invoke Obama when it's convenient for you" #DemDebate — Mandy Olejnik (@MandyRhae) August 1, 2019

Booker is brilliant for attacking Biden for “you can’t have it both ways” — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) August 1, 2019

Cory Booker: YOU CANT HAVE IT BOTH WAYS — Reina Sultan (@SultanReina) August 1, 2019

Burn…Booker said Biden can’t have it both ways. #DemDebate — kamalasdebatepen (@kamalasdebatep1) August 1, 2019

Booker pointed out that Biden can’t have it both ways: invoking his tenure with Obama when it benefits him, and distancing himself from responsibility when it doesn’t. About damn time someone said it. #DemDebate — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) August 1, 2019

Booker's best moment of the campaign: telling Biden that he can't have it both ways on Obama. #DemDebate — Kai Newkirk (@kai_newkirk) August 1, 2019

@CoryBooker "You can't have it both ways. You invoke Obama more than anyone." Daaaym. Biden just got slayed. — President Lisa Simpson (@PrezLisaSimpson) August 1, 2019

Biden is obviously more prepared this time, but his attack points just aren't landing, and Booker is relishing this dogfight. #DemDebate — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 1, 2019

Biden does not want to be having a one on one fight with Booker… Harris would never waste time arguing with someone polling at 2%. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 1, 2019

Wow, I can't believe that the nomination is always winnowed down to just Booker and Biden — PoliMath (@politicalmath) August 1, 2019

And on Biden’s crime bill:

"You're dipping into the Kool Aid and you don't even know the flavor." Uh. Okay.#DemDebate2 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 1, 2019

WATCH: Cory Booker to Joe Biden: "There's a saying in my community that you're dipping into the kool-aid and you don't even know the flavor." #DemDebate #DemDebate2 #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/Rlj74iXVJj — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) August 1, 2019

