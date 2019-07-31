Here’s a tidbit from Elizabeth Warren from Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate, and it’s interesting to see one of the Democratic candidates actually addressing nukes, let alone foreign military threats at all.

The previous Democratic administration seemed bound and determined that Iran would go nuclear, and President Warren’s administration would keep America safe by announcing to the world that the U.S. would never, ever use nuclear weapons preemptively. We also presumably wouldn’t be using them to retaliate either, because they’d all be taken out in the first strike.

Wasn’t that Obama’s thing? That and closing Guantanamo Bay on Day 1? And building a nationwide high-speed rail network?

Shh …

We’re glad to see the mushroom cloud GIFs are back; we’ve missed them since Eric Swalwell dropped out.

