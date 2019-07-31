Here’s a tidbit from Elizabeth Warren from Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate, and it’s interesting to see one of the Democratic candidates actually addressing nukes, let alone foreign military threats at all.

The previous Democratic administration seemed bound and determined that Iran would go nuclear, and President Warren’s administration would keep America safe by announcing to the world that the U.S. would never, ever use nuclear weapons preemptively. We also presumably wouldn’t be using them to retaliate either, because they’d all be taken out in the first strike.

The U.S. is not going to use nuclear weapons preemptively, and we need to say so to the entire world. Our first responsibility is to keep ourselves safe. Our military is the best on earth—but we need to use every diplomatic tool we have to prevent nuclear conflict. #DemDebate — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 31, 2019

Wasn’t that Obama’s thing? That and closing Guantanamo Bay on Day 1? And building a nationwide high-speed rail network?

Warren is saying she would allow an enemy to launch a nuclear attack on the US before we retaliated. This pander to progressives is a pledge to sacrifice millions of American lives. She'd never actually do it, but it's insane that this is what liberals apparently want to hear. https://t.co/r16Ois6NTB — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 31, 2019

How are you keeping us safe if you're going to let another country nuke us? — TJ Bynes (@tjbynes) July 31, 2019

Not that it's a bad policy at all but a huge part of their usefulness is as a deterrent, so maybe don't announce it to the world. — Steve (@redbuck17) July 31, 2019

Shh …

Why, would you take anything off the table and announce it to the whole world? To pander, that's why. — Fishgrease (@deezaintmypants) July 31, 2019

Thank god you'll never be sitting behind the oval office.. — mike w 🇺🇸 (@blinddog007) July 31, 2019

I get that being a policy. What makes little sense is why advertise it to potentially hostile actors? Reduces our pressure on bad actors — All The Fiends (@TylerDoor) July 31, 2019

Hey Lizzy. You really trust some of those countries ? If they think we might use them, that should be enough to leave us alone. If you knew someone had a gun and he might use it, you would leave that person alone. — Ron (@spartan_ron) July 31, 2019

The best "diplomatic tool" is the threat of nuclear weapons and one badass military. Stop messing around. — (((c)))onservative (@_c_onservative) July 31, 2019

How does advertising a strategy keep us safe. — Robyn (@robynl01) July 31, 2019

OMG you are a nightmare… a real dumpster 🔥 — Turk182 🖤 (@Turk182_JCP) July 31, 2019

Just when I thought you couldn’t be any dumber… — Ty Webb (@soft_fade) July 31, 2019

Great, so we have wait until NYC is wiped off the map before we’ll consider using a nuclear weapon. — Dustan M. Howell (@DustanHowell) July 31, 2019

Great military strategy. Voluntarily tie one hand behind your back before negotiations even start. You are weak. — Extraction Engineer (@ExtractionEngr) July 31, 2019

So according to this rule, US will never use a nuclear weapon first, only after an enemy use it first, so we have to wait until somebody else nuke one of our mayor cities in order to strike back?

What kind of nonsense is this? — Dr. Weld (@DrWeld) July 31, 2019

As a former Air Force Missile Launch Officer, I understand the importance of the statement "Nuclear Deterrence is the Bedrock of U.S. National Security." Because you don't, I suggest you read https://t.co/S9YJV7Rq6r and become educated before you give up our strategic defense. — Thomas Scelfo (@TomScelfo) July 31, 2019

It's been US/NATO strategy since the 1960s to use tactical nukes in a first strike if Russia invades Western Europe. It's the West's counter to superior numbers of Russian tanks. Do you suggest a unilateral change to a decades old NATO strategy? — DJP (@geologistdjp) July 31, 2019

What Warren just preemptively did to her chance of winning the presidency:

https://t.co/tqF8Wc7jWW pic.twitter.com/9CAtQ7VT15 — Haley 2020. R U a citizen or R U a subject? (@liberrocky) July 31, 2019

We’re glad to see the mushroom cloud GIFs are back; we’ve missed them since Eric Swalwell dropped out.

Putin approves this message pic.twitter.com/66oeJBC0JH — max (@IOWNYOU20) July 31, 2019

