Why are the candidates on the first night of the second round of debates spending so much time on health care and health insurance; we were assured by the previous administration that the Affordable Care Act fixed everything … right?

The key take home point so far of this debate? OBAMACARE IS AWFUL.#REPEALANDREPLACE pic.twitter.com/nBBbDS0phf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 31, 2019

And they think they can make 100% government run healthcare work… — #GodBlessTexas (@ConservTXmom) July 31, 2019

Isn't it great? The dude's SIGNATURE accomplishment, and his successors can't slam it hard enough. What a SCOAMF Obama was. — LeslieP (@less_tx) July 31, 2019

The signature accomplishment lasted a full FOUR YEARS before it was being bad mouthed by his own party. It is hilarious. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 31, 2019

That's 20 straight minutes of Democrats bashing a system that was created by the last Democrat President. Obamacare must be really bad. #CNNdebate — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 31, 2019

OBAMA 👏 ALREADY 👏 FIXED 👏 OUR 👏 BROKEN 👏 HEALTHCARE👏SYSTEM 👏NEXT 👏QUESTION👏 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 31, 2019

Democrats promised the country that Obamacare would fix our “broken” healthcare system. It became law. Now, they are insisting healthcare is still “broken” — and demanding socialized medicine is the only fix. Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice — shame on you. #DemDebate — Gregory T. Angelo (@gregorytangelo) July 31, 2019

The Liberals are tearing each other apart over healthcare, Warren somehow managed to insult Republicans while doing it. They’re admitting that Obamacare sucks without actually saying it. The hypocrisy is real with these Liberals! — Gingersnap4477 (@gingersnap4477) July 31, 2019

A lot of bashing of Obamacare by the Dem Candidates tonight, what Bernie calls the “current system.” I thought the ACA was supposed to be the greatest thing ever. #DemDebate — S. Epley (@SepleyII) July 31, 2019

Bernie Sanders just said, “no one can defend the dysfunctionality of the current [health care] system.” THE CURRENT SYSTEM IS OBAMACARE. — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) July 31, 2019

Dems: basically Obamacare was a complete and total disaster but we'll never admit it… #DemDebate — SecretSquirrelFlyboy (@FlyboySecret) July 31, 2019

My favorite part about the #DemocraticDebate so far has been nearly every frontrunner detailing how terrible #Obamacare is while the candidates I've never heard of recognize that the debates are basically just Democrats venting about how Barack Obama was a disappointment. — Bryan Stalder 🥃 (@elBryan) July 31, 2019

Yeah, the cost of healthcare has always been crippling; Obama & the Democrats promised that they were gonna fix that with Obamacare. They lied. I will never trust another Democrat with my healthcare. They're lying right now with this #MedicareForAll nonsense — Tony J (@stonyjbc) July 31, 2019

All this yelling about healthcare. I thought Obamacare was the great fix. If it's sooooooooo destructively bad right now why don't we just try the great plan Trump has lined up? I mean, what the hell do you have to lose?#DemDebate — A$AP Joey (@JoeyNoCollusion) July 31, 2019

Sanders: "No one can defend the dysfunctionality of the current system" aka Obamacare #demdebate — Stu Burguiere (@WorldOfStu) July 31, 2019

Sanders: “Nobody can defend the dysfunctionality of the current system.” Didn’t we… pass Obamacare or something? — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 31, 2019

the current system is…Obamacare — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 31, 2019

“I love my health insurance!” – a fucking maniac — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 31, 2019

Thank God Obamacare fixed it, right? — Steven Polanco (@sjp2010) July 31, 2019

How has Jake Tapper not said anything about Obamacare #DemDebate — !!!Viva La Trump!!! (@Alterboy105) July 31, 2019

"I'm starting to think this isn't about health care, this is an anti-private sector strategy" DING DING DING — Katherine Mangu-Ward (@kmanguward) July 31, 2019

