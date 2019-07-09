They said they wouldn’t visit the White House, but the United States women’s national soccer team has accepted an invitation to visit Sen. Chuck Schumer on Capitol Hill … sounds fun!

JUST IN: Women's national soccer team accepts Schumer's invitation to visit Senate https://t.co/9aCn5FHi4V pic.twitter.com/bdV8TJbZdc — The Hill (@thehill) July 10, 2019

On Tuesday, Schumer called on Senate Majority Mitch McConnell to do something about pay inequity, preferably before his new pals showed up.

And the women’s team isn’t being shy about making it an issue as well.

"I think the conversation needs to move from are we worth it, should we have equal pay to what can we do now."@mPinoe@USWNT#OneNationOneTeamhttps://t.co/h1aDwGXDU8 pic.twitter.com/gTcMMHl5Z7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 9, 2019

They've about another week before they fade into obscurity for another 4 years…. — I'd give my right arm to be ambidextrous (@DenverBizGuy) July 9, 2019

There’s a very good argument to be made, though, that the women are actually better paid than the men, at least when you look at the revenue they bring in and what percentage they take:

Last year, the men's World Cup generated $6 billion, and gave about 7 percent to the teams. The 2019 Women's World Cup made $131 million, and gave out more than 20 percent to the teams.https://t.co/NZU2triUhb — The Federalist (@FDRLST) July 8, 2019

National Review also has a piece out looking at the alleged pay disparity, and here’s @AG_Conservative with more:

It's really annoying that people, including reporters, can't even do basic research about the topics they write about. It's really not that hard to gather accurate information in 2019. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 9, 2019

Apparently I have to do everything for people. Fine. On the Soccer pay gap: I address the World Cup pay here: https://t.co/1qCQPBg3vo It's clear that if anything, the women's teams are paid more relative to the men's teams based on the revenue each side generates. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 9, 2019

The topic of the USSF pay is much more complicated, but people are also getting a lot of things wrong there. There is a slight pay disparity based on the collective bargaining agreements, but it is not as significant as people pretend and has a lot of factors. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 9, 2019

Revenue for USSF: Media keeps citing that women produced slightly more game revenue over a 2 year period (50.8M) vs. 49.9M) because they played way more games, but game revenue only makes up 50% of total USSF revenue. 25% is sponsorships, but those are bundled. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 9, 2019

Pay: Press keeps citing pay from the old agreement, but new agreement significantly cut the gap. Under current agreement, female players get guaranteed base of 100K + bonuses. Men get no guarantees, but have higher potential bonuses based on performance. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 9, 2019

Using EX from the lawsuit updated for the new agreement: If both teams played and lost 20 friendly matches, they would be paid the same. If both teams win all 20 games, women would get paid 89% of what the men would get.https://t.co/khfXJXa5J2 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 9, 2019

IOW the women's team agreement essentially trades a guaranteed salary for less potential performance-based earnings. That's something that even similarly situated employees do all the time. That's part of the negotiating process. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 9, 2019

There are a lot of other factors to consider: – The teams do not play in the same league or same competition. – Men's soccer leagues, even in the U.S. are more popular. The game attendance is significantly higher and ticket costs are greater. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 9, 2019

– National teams likely need more incentives to draw top men's players to participate because of previous point. – With that said, top women's players are probably comparable in terms of marketability to men's players. But depends on the year. Ex: Men's team gained fans in 2015. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 9, 2019

Anyways, it's a complicated subject. The pay gap exists on U.S. side, but based on contracts and vastly exaggerated. There are other elements in the suit (practice time, investment etc.) that are stronger arguments. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 9, 2019

P.S. Just so we are clear: The U.S. Women's Team will make significantly more than the U.S. Men's team this year. And deservedly so. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 9, 2019

Tell me about it. There are business reporters that don't know the difference between revenue and profit. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 9, 2019

It isn't that it is difficult. It is that the people writing about it are lazy as hell…and they allow their ideology to substitute for hard work. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 9, 2019

Accuracies < woke clickbait — Cincyfella (@Cincyfella) July 9, 2019

I just like the phrase "people, including reporters". — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) July 10, 2019

the bottom line is either they're unintelligent, or have an agenda. and, of course, its the latter. — The truth hurts, doesn't it 🐘🔥 (@block215) July 9, 2019

They aren’t getting it wrong. It’s active disinformation — Kyle Kushner (@KyleKushner10) July 9, 2019

They don't do research for fear of finding information that contradicts their narrative. — Voorhee (@voorhee81) July 9, 2019

Can't do research vs Won't do research. We are far beyond capability here. We're dealing with intentions. — Chauncey Turman (@TurmanChauncey) July 9, 2019

Schumer’s running with the narrative and hoping to score some points of his own.

