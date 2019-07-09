They said they wouldn’t visit the White House, but the United States women’s national soccer team has accepted an invitation to visit Sen. Chuck Schumer on Capitol Hill … sounds fun!

On Tuesday, Schumer called on Senate Majority Mitch McConnell to do something about pay inequity, preferably before his new pals showed up.

And the women’s team isn’t being shy about making it an issue as well.

There’s a very good argument to be made, though, that the women are actually better paid than the men, at least when you look at the revenue they bring in and what percentage they take:

National Review also has a piece out looking at the alleged pay disparity, and here’s @AG_Conservative with more:

Schumer’s running with the narrative and hoping to score some points of his own.

