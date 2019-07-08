Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in that famous interview PBS interview in which she confessed that she’s “not the expert” on foreign policy stuff, also made the claim that the reason unemployment under the Trump administration was so low is that everyone was working two jobs and putting in 70 or 80 hours a week.

The Washington Post’s fact-checker gave her four Pinocchios for that one, explaining that in reality, only about 5 percent of Americans work more than one job.

That hasn’t stopped other Democratic candidates for president for trying to pull the same line, and Kamala Harris did it again Monday in South Carolina.

The Washington Times reports:

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala D. Harris on Monday dismissed the strong U.S. economy under President Trump by saying people are now forced to work multiple jobs to survive.

“Well yeah, people are working. They’re working two and three jobs,” Ms. Harris said at a town hall-style forum in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “In our America, you should only have to work one job to have a roof over your head and food on the table.”

She also brushed off the robust stock market as a poor indicator of the country’s economic health.

“That’s fine if you have stocks,” the California Democrat said, eliciting laughter and applause from the audience.

We’re guessing that the audience was there voluntarily to see Harris, from which we can deduce that most of them are economically illiterate. “I might have a 401(k) and a pension fund, but I’m not one of those rich people on Wall Street who owns stock!”

It was nice of the fact-checkers to torch Ocasio-Cortez, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep calling this out.

Trending

She and Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke. The memo went out some time ago that this was how to counter Trump’s record-low unemployment numbers: lie.

It should be easy — it’s already been fact-checked a few times now.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezfour PinocchiosKamala Harrismultiple jobstwo or three jobsunemployment