Bill de Blasio doesn’t have a chance, so it won’t cost him any support, but he and Elizabeth Warren both raised their hands when asked at the Democratic debate if they’d completely eliminate private health insurance.

Warren and DeBlasio endorse completely eliminating private insurance. This would strip 100 million people in a America of their current health insurance. INSANE. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 27, 2019

More like 150 million. — Rick 🇺🇸 (@RickCroll) June 27, 2019

Alright, this abolish private health care question is good because it contrasts the candidates. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 27, 2019

Not that we were going to vote for any of these clowns, but those two are disqualified immediately.

Warren-De Blasio 2020: If you like your doctor, you can't keep your doctor. #DemDebate — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 27, 2019

let alone collapsing the insurance industry as a whole overnight — Joseph Jones (@Jsquared7383) June 27, 2019

And destroying whole industries in the process. — Mike (@MDKnight2016) June 27, 2019

Not to mention all the JOBS in private healthcare insurance. — David Cope (@DaveCopacetic) June 27, 2019

Don't forget all those jobs it will destroy. — Russ Anzalone (@TheOneDuke) June 27, 2019

How many people are employed in the private insurance industry? — Brandon Florkey (@BrandonFlorkey) June 27, 2019

Millions. — Nathan Kanuch (@njkanuch) June 27, 2019

It would also kill millions of jobs in the insurance industry. — Rickey Trubbs (@RTrubbs) June 27, 2019

And plenty of millions of their jobs. — Mara (@alerriebucky) June 27, 2019

But Warren would put all those insurance agents to work building solar panels or something.

If they take on #Trump with eliminating private health care and attacking the economy they are handing him re-election. He is vulnerable on many issues, but those two aren’t winners for Dems. — Jim Kipers (@JimKipers) June 27, 2019

Wasn't Obamacare suppose to solve all of the problems De Blasio identified? — mcbob (@mcbob) June 27, 2019

They also supported the current mess we have in Obamacare! — Coach Gene Moore (@Coach_GMoore) June 27, 2019

Lester Holt is asking a healthcare question without mentioning we solved this problem already, Remember that? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2019

I immediately said hell no to the both of them. I earned my money, and if I want to buy better insurance for my family, I will. — Nonethus (@BelthasarZero) June 27, 2019

Neither one of these losers will get elected — Jared M (@Jtm8964) June 27, 2019

