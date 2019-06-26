Bill de Blasio doesn’t have a chance, so it won’t cost him any support, but he and Elizabeth Warren both raised their hands when asked at the Democratic debate if they’d completely eliminate private health insurance.

Not that we were going to vote for any of these clowns, but those two are disqualified immediately.

But Warren would put all those insurance agents to work building solar panels or something.

