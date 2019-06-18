We’ve already run across Dov Kikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, today as he excoriated Rep. Jerry Nadler for lending credence to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comparison of migrant detention facilities to concentration camps.

We would say Nazi concentration camps, except then some journalist would pop up with, “Well, ACKSHULLY, there were concentration camps during the Boer War,” so, therefore, Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t disrespecting the memory of the Holocaust. And then someone else would post a screenshot from Merriam-Webster, and so on and so on. Must protect the queen.

But of all the responses to Ocasio-Cortez Tuesday, this must be our favorite, courtesy of Americans Against Antisemitism. It’s not quite puppets and crayons, but it is a graphical side-by-side comparison of Nazi concentration camps and migrant detention centers. Simple, right?

“Expert analysis.”

Did somebody mention the Boer War? Because that’s really what’s at issue here.

Just spitballing here, but just maybe Ocasio-Cortez could have, you know, apologized for invoking the Holocaust when referring to migrant detention centers? Or we could just argue all day the difference between death camps and concentration camps.

Hey Democrats, what are you doing to fix this? Holding an impeachment inquiry, impeaching President Trump and removing him and Vice President Pence from office, and then opening the border? Great plan.

Update:

Too good to leave out:

