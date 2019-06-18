We’ve already run across Dov Kikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, today as he excoriated Rep. Jerry Nadler for lending credence to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comparison of migrant detention facilities to concentration camps.

We would say Nazi concentration camps, except then some journalist would pop up with, “Well, ACKSHULLY, there were concentration camps during the Boer War,” so, therefore, Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t disrespecting the memory of the Holocaust. And then someone else would post a screenshot from Merriam-Webster, and so on and so on. Must protect the queen.

But of all the responses to Ocasio-Cortez Tuesday, this must be our favorite, courtesy of Americans Against Antisemitism. It’s not quite puppets and crayons, but it is a graphical side-by-side comparison of Nazi concentration camps and migrant detention centers. Simple, right?

This administration has established concentration camps on the southern border of the United States for immigrants, where they are being brutalized with dehumanizing conditions and dying. This is not hyperbole. It is the conclusion of expert analysis ⬇️https://t.co/2dWHxb7UuL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

“Expert analysis.”

Thank you, Dov Hikind. These outrageous comparisons MUST NOT go without strong response. — vicki fairman (@vafairman) June 18, 2019

The list is missing Eduard Wirths's human experiments. — Brian D. Carté (@BrianDCarte) June 18, 2019

Thank you for posting this! AOC is seriously insane, I don't even understand how she made it to where she is, I feel sorry for all good americans who have to put up with her and her kind. — 悪者紅 🐍 the steel bitch (@warumonokurenai) June 18, 2019

Caught trying to cross a border illegally vs. Rounded up because of their ethnicity / religion — Tom Vaughan (@tmvn) June 19, 2019

You forgot one important detail…..the concentration camps were full of innocent people that were collected due to their religion….migrant detention centers are for those that broke our laws — michasnot (@michasnots) June 18, 2019

You forgot "residents did not show up voluntarily" — Sqwitter (@Sqwitter) June 19, 2019

And don't forget the 'detained for no reason' and 'breaking the law' aspect. — Patrick (@pattrick001) June 19, 2019

@AOC is a true snowflake. It makes me sad to have her representing my generation. — RonnieJohnny (@RonnieJohnny1) June 19, 2019

Did somebody mention the Boer War? Because that’s really what’s at issue here.

1/ Boer War concentration camp?

2/About "Appropriate all belongings": Their children are all they have.

3/ Please read 👇https://t.co/Qs8tJo4M17 — Facts Central (@StillDelvingH) June 19, 2019

Why did you add extermination camps?

Did she mention those?

She was talking about concentration camps only.

And as you of course know, concentration camps predate the nazis and not all nazi concentration camps were also extermination camps. — Juffrouw Jo Hedwig Teeuwisse (@JoHedwig) June 18, 2019

You are confusing extermination camps and concentration camps. — Mere Mortal (@JenPetterson) June 18, 2019

Why are you conflating concentration camps with death camps? Is it because you're an idiot? — agtmadcat (@agtmadcat) June 19, 2019

Just spitballing here, but just maybe Ocasio-Cortez could have, you know, apologized for invoking the Holocaust when referring to migrant detention centers? Or we could just argue all day the difference between death camps and concentration camps.

Hey Democrats, what are you doing to fix this? Holding an impeachment inquiry, impeaching President Trump and removing him and Vice President Pence from office, and then opening the border? Great plan.

* * *

Update:

Too good to leave out:

In a million years, I cannot imagine claiming the existence of a broad academic consensus on something only cite my source as a piece in a fashion magazine. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Ax2UyqkOAK — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) June 18, 2019

Related: