If we’re spending a lot of time on Jim Acosta’s new book, “Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America,” it’s only because it’s exactly what we expected and so much more — even critics like NPR are acknowledging the book is more a compilation of “Dear Diary” entries than a serious treatise on any First Amendment threats to journalism.

We’ve already covered excerpts (many that Acosta has posted himself), but we really wanted to cover this one because people are asking the same question we were asking way back in 2012 — how was Mitt Romney’s “binders full of women” comment even considered a “gaffe,” to the point where “slutty woman in binder” because the must-have Halloween costume of 2012, as well as form of protest wear. Check out this bunch:

Could the media have had a part in stirring it up?

The Washington Examiner reports:

Astonishingly, Acosta points to, among other things, the “binders full of women” incident from the second 2012 presidential debate as a prime example of Romney’s supposedly “disastrous” incompetence.

You probably remember the moment: The Republican presidential candidate said of his efforts as governor to address pay equity, “I had the chance to pull together a cabinet, and all the applicants seemed to be men. […] I went to a number of women’s groups and said, ‘Can you help us find folks?’ And they brought us whole binders full of women.”

Voters were told simply that Romney had said a terrible thing because, well, political and media professionals said so.

This alleged “gaffe,” like so many of the Romney “controversies” and “scandals” hyped during the 2012 election, was nothing more than manufactured outrage. There was nothing offensive or even terribly awkward about what Romney said, except insofar as newsrooms chose to convince themselves and others.

Trending

Easier said than done, for sure. Explain it to the protesters wearing giant cardboard binders they made after a trip to the craft store.

It’s a dangerous time in America to wrestle the microphone away from some staffer in the White House Press Room because you don’t think your turn to showboat is over.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: binders full of womendisastrousenemy of the peoplegaffeJim AcostaJonah GoldbergMitt RomneyT. Becket Adams