There’s a lot of outrage going on over the latest episode of “The Weekly,” a weekly TV show produced by The New York Times and carried by FX and Hulu. The story covers a four-month-old who was separated from his father at the border between the U.S. and Mexico. 2020 candidates Kamala Harris and Cory Booker were both appalled as they were meant to be.

Four months old. That’s the age of the youngest known child separated from his father at the border. History will judge this Administration for these human rights abuses. https://t.co/TO4wFNShKc — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 15, 2019

Four. Months. Old. This administration took an infant from their parent with no plan to reunify them. That's the level of xenophobia we're up against. https://t.co/5FCCQH3fah — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 14, 2019

Xenophobia is usually shorthand for “brown people,” but things are more complicated in this case because we’re not dealing with Central Americans, and we’re not sure just how much desert this father crossed with his baby.

According the “The Weekly,” Vasile and Florentina Mutu left their home in Romania with two of their five children in early 2018 for Mexico, with plans to seek asylum in the United States. So hold up — they left Romania for Mexico so they could seek asylum in the United States, and left three children behind, although we’re not sure what ages.

“The Weekly” goes on to say that “they lost each other in Mexico,” and the mother and four-year-old were captured by the Border Patrol and returned to Romania via Mexico. The father and baby arrived at the border separately, but “Vasile, who had a criminal record, said he was pressed to drop his request for asylum.” What sort of criminal record? It doesn’t say. Who pressed him to drop his request for asylum? It doesn’t say. He was deported back to Romania, though.

So where is the four-month-old now? In Michigan, living with a foster family … no, he wasn’t sent to an internment camp.

Lots of people are making sarcastic remarks about how Republicans claim to be pro-life and yet let this happen, but it looks like the family did a fine job of separating themselves.

Why no anger at a man who hauls a four month old baby across deserts to illegally enter a country? https://t.co/oTWerUHVfO — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 15, 2019

The father with a criminal record coming from Romania sneaking in through Mexico. If truly seeking asylum, why not go to Bulgaria or a bordering Romanian country? — candeeo (@CAN_DZ) June 15, 2019

Good question. Word must be out worldwide that the U.S. has really a generous asylum standard.

Why was a Romanian dude trying to enter illegally with a baby via Mexico? Sketchy AF — Zoe (@Zo_bo_fo_sho) June 15, 2019

And how did mom and the four-year-old “lose” dad and the four-month-old in Mexico?

For those that didn’t read the article (or couldn’t) it’s important to note that they flew from Romania to Mexico to seek asylum in the U.S. with two of their 5 children. Why? No wars in Romania? Who paid for them to come here @KamalaHarris ? Ohh…and he has a criminal record. pic.twitter.com/kMSOOdC03Z — Don James (@DJL_1022) June 16, 2019

Please tell me they know where his parents are? — Lorraine 🤷🏼‍♀️ (@lorrain63531347) June 15, 2019

Dad was criminal from Romania. Baby is in a foster home in Michigan. Dad deported back to Romania — Zoe (@Zo_bo_fo_sho) June 15, 2019

Anyone with a brain knows you don't take a 4 month old with you to break into a country. https://t.co/nwIWJYV5O3 — Fernando Garcia Jr (@Fgarcia2849Jr) June 15, 2019

If we did this, we’d lose our children, and be thrown in jail. — Larry Eslinger (@sling63) June 15, 2019

@SenKamalaHarris what would happen to an American father who took his four month old on a trek across the US on foot begging his way? I think CPS would stop him before he got very far — ❌Ralph Butler❌ (@secure1man) June 15, 2019

I love it that she avoids the logic of it. She was a prosecutor and knows DAMN well, that if this same man just shoplifted with his 4 year alongside him, that the COPS are going to SEPARATE them just like any other ILLEGAL act. She is just gross. — TheGreatAttractor (@StevenW81198995) June 15, 2019

What was the youngest child left without a father when you locked them up for weed? What was the youngest child you went after for skipping school? Anymore "I'm relatable i listen to marley" videos coming? — Dustin🎙DYKC Podcast (@DustinDry1st) June 15, 2019

So sad but on the bright side awesome material for Progressive virtue-signalling — Dr. Priyamvada Sultani-Guerrero (@SultaniGuerrero) June 15, 2019

Officer Singh's son was 5 months old when his father was taken away from him at the hands of an illegal alien. — zach baylor (@zach_baylor) June 15, 2019

Father should be prosecuted for child endangerment as well — John Q. Public (@JohnDoeOU812) June 15, 2019

Kamala Harris: “We should have arrested the baby, too!” — Rubric Marlin (@RubricMarlin) June 16, 2019

A few months ago and he would have been eligible for abortion, by your standards. — JackMoz (@JMozComms) June 15, 2019

Here is an idea , Send some money for humanitarian aid and stop blocking it . #Hypocrite — JESSE JAMES (@1bigbeer) June 15, 2019

What was the father’s asylum claim? Was the baby in danger staying in Romania? What about the other three children? Are we bad people for thinking the baby is in better hands now than it was being flown from Romania to Mexico and then carried to the U.S. border?

We have questions. Harris and Booker have campaign tweets.

