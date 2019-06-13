Joe Biden’s campaign has been a trainwreck, but it looks like he’s tried the moderate route and failed, and so he’s moving further and further left, such as his overnight flip-flop on the Hyde Amendment.

And one thing progressives can’t get enough of is complaints that corporations have lots of money and they don’t. Biden decided to pick on Amazon for not paying its fair share of taxes.

Amazon wasn’t having any of that.

Biden was a senator from 1973 to 2009 … you’d think he’d know who writes the tax code and passes it into law.

We wonder if Biden’s accountant ever looks for deductions when he’s filling out his client’s tax forms or if he writes a big fat check and says, “Keep the change.”

