Joe Biden’s campaign has been a trainwreck, but it looks like he’s tried the moderate route and failed, and so he’s moving further and further left, such as his overnight flip-flop on the Hyde Amendment.

And one thing progressives can’t get enough of is complaints that corporations have lots of money and they don’t. Biden decided to pick on Amazon for not paying its fair share of taxes.

I have nothing against Amazon, but no company pulling in billions of dollars of profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers. We need to reward work, not just wealth. https://t.co/R6xaN3vXGT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 13, 2019

Amazon wasn’t having any of that.

We’ve paid $2.6B in corporate taxes since 2016. We pay every penny we owe. Congress designed tax laws to encourage companies to reinvest in the American economy. We have. $200B in investments since 2011 & 300K US jobs. Assume VP Biden’s complaint is w/ the tax code, not Amazon. https://t.co/uPUv1Tzlma — Amazon News (@amazonnews) June 13, 2019

Biden was a senator from 1973 to 2009 … you’d think he’d know who writes the tax code and passes it into law.

Same-day delivery of a DUNK https://t.co/UDGpsdEDDH — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 13, 2019

Sleepy Joe just got bodied by Bezos — Panos (@The_Viz10) June 13, 2019

Bezos made Biden look SO BETA 🤣🤣💀 — MR ANTHONY (@anthonytoniceee) June 13, 2019

But he needs a good boogeyman. — 🌟Duchess of Baskerville AnnaD💫 (@AnnaDsays) June 13, 2019

I really don’t like amazon, but this makes me smile from ear to ear. — TwoPiece (@twopiece55) June 13, 2019

Politicians: How can we give large companies tax breaks so they invest in our community?

Also Politicians: Look at how little the companies are paying in taxes!!#StopTheHypocrisy — David Smith, not that one, the other one (@Smithdk4) June 13, 2019

It's sad NY missed out on the jobs & $$$ you'd have brought their local economies — that one guy in Louisiana (@Mojo50James) June 13, 2019

And they could have built a facility and provided more jobs in NY but some “economics expert” screwed that up. — Matt (@CLEmatt19) June 13, 2019

Who doubts Amazon is putting it to more productive use to make the world better than Congress would? I hope they never pay taxes. — Humble Libertarian (@thehuli) June 13, 2019

For some reason I believe Amazon . — Tracii Guns (@traciiguns) June 13, 2019

Absolutely correct. — Jan Allen Ackley (@JanAckley) June 13, 2019

I don't think people realize exactly how much Amazon has to offer and how much they actually do, and I mean 'do'. They have an amazing web and software development ecosystem that is revolutionizing several major fields, not the least of which is AI. All the makers pay taxes, too! — Darade (@DaradeDesign) June 13, 2019

I applaud Amazon fighting back against campaign Fake News™. — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) June 13, 2019

Capitalism at its finest, go Amazon! — Matthew Wylie (@MatthewWylie17) June 13, 2019

We wonder if Biden’s accountant ever looks for deductions when he’s filling out his client’s tax forms or if he writes a big fat check and says, “Keep the change.”

