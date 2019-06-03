As Twitchy reported, former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned in May after the heat surrounding her sideline business of self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books (which sold really well to some highly connected clients) got to be too much, and a lot of people hoped that maybe the city would get some decent leadership in place for a change.

They didn’t.

Here’s Baltimore Mayor Jack Young proposing the city build boxing rings so gang-bangers who’d usually be shooting each other in the streets could instead “box it out.”

Just one boxing ring? The Baltimore Sun has been tracking murders in the city, and in 2015 it counted 342 homicides — that’s more murders than in New York City, whose population is 13 times larger.

Here, beat up each other instead of tourists. We’ll even provide the boxing gloves.

Speaking of dimwits, she’s still around?

Young, along with City States Attorney Marilyn Mosby, attended a National Gun Violence Awareness Day event, connecting youth with resources, such as jobs, in an attempt to encourage them not to pick up a gun.

“Frederick Douglas said it best. It’s easier to build strong children than it is to repair broken men, and so we have to focus on our babies before it’s too late,” Mosby said.

Police said five people were injured on Saturday in three separate shootings. One of the victims is in critical condition.

There were four additional shootings Saturday night into Sunday morning. One left a 17-year-old boy dead and a woman recovering from a gunshot wound to the head. Four other men were shot in separate shootings.

Remember when Marilyn Mosby got her Annie Leibovitz photo shoot for Vogue, despite police accusing her of trying to prevent the public release of evidence in the incendiary death of Freddie Gray? What’s going on, Baltimore?

