We did a reverse image search to try to confirm where this photo came from and to see if it was, hopefully, a Photoshop. We found it posted on Reddit and 4chan, but it wasn’t a 4chan prank — the people on 4chan were equally disgusted by it. And judging by the girls’ “My Body, My Choice” T-shirts, the whole thing looks legit, and that’s scary and sad.

By “parasites” they mean unborn babies in the womb. This is truly despicable… pic.twitter.com/0TuGX0taeU — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) May 22, 2019

Sadly, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the idea that human embryos, wanted or unwanted, are parasites feeding off of their host mother; we’re on Twitter all day and more people than you’d believe buy into that argument — as long as that umbilical cord is attached, that thing is a parasite.

So tragic to see these young ladies actually believe this. — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) May 22, 2019

It’s not just sad, it’s sick — peter rowen (@peterrowen_) May 22, 2019

Look at how young these girls are – to have this mindset — Jenny Hudspeth (@jennyohudspeth) May 22, 2019

Look at the smiles on their faces. They have been completely duped by our culture. It's quite sad. — Theresa (@FarmgirlTheresa) May 22, 2019

Can’t wait for their future children to see their moms in this picture 😥 — 𝚃𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚂𝚑𝚘𝚛𝚝 𝙱𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚍𝚎 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔 (@RaraAvis22) May 22, 2019

God have mercy. What will their children think 10 years down the road when they see their mom holding a sign like this? — Court girl (@sistersleuth) May 22, 2019

Mom will just tell them she was fighting for their right to have a parasite removed from their bodies if they choose.

Imagine raising kids this evil and ignorant.https://t.co/cjz87F6hM1 — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) May 22, 2019

You need some strong cognitive dissonance to justify abortion to yourself I guess. It’s a very sad story not something to be proud about. — PARALLAX Magazine (@prllxmag) May 22, 2019

Apparently they don’t know much about science either — Jamie Robinson (@JamesRobinsjg01) May 22, 2019

Apparently this is what they’re teaching in college level science classes. I saw a post the other day saying a college professor compared a zygote to a parasite in class, with power point and all. Satan clearly has hold of our young women, as he did to us who were raised in 60’s — Dame Rio Kelley 💎 (@DameRioKelley) May 22, 2019

They say they use science and yet they will call the unborn child a parasite. A parasite by science definition needs to be a different species than it’s host. The unborn is a human organism just like it’s parents. So it can’t be a parasite. So it does deserve equal rights to us. — Country_Girl🐿 (@CountryNGirly) May 22, 2019

I had this argument with someone. Even if you grant them that it is a parasite: 1. it's still a living being 2. Since it's living, what race or class of living organism is it? It can only be human. — blackitachi (@bIackitachi) May 22, 2019

I had a doctor call my baby a parasite at 37 weeks pregnant. I still can’t get over it. — Kathleen Ebeling (@EbelingKathleen) May 22, 2019

That's horrible and disgusting! I'm so sorry this happened to you… — Becka Creed (@icanonlybreathe) May 22, 2019

But if you are kind enough to let it live off you for 9 months, bam! When it comes out of the birth canal it’s transformed into a baby! Because science. — Krista (@krista_wi) May 22, 2019

Do you suppose they realize that this picture will follow them their entire lives? — Book Worm (@alvermilyea) May 22, 2019

This is what Hitler said about the Jews — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) May 22, 2019

they should say this to women who have had miscarriages if this is the case. — emma (@Emma_Jagha) May 22, 2019

They must not have carried a child in their womb. So much deception in the pro-abortion movement. Same people who would refer to a "clump of cells" found on Mars as life. Thank you for being a bold vessel for God for the sanctity of life.🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽 — else (@else512) May 22, 2019

This 'my body, my choice' approach seems hugely oversimplified. They have the choice to respect their bodies enough to use contraception… That's a valid alternative. — Irish-Alex EFC (@NotReallyIrish) May 22, 2019

May God forgive them 🙏 — John Baynton Brodie (@beechnut11) May 22, 2019

For me, this is the abortion debate boiled down to its starkest terms. A species that views a future generation as merely parasitical has no future. https://t.co/8bEf4lM4uv — Fr. James Mallon (@FJMallon) May 22, 2019

There is a lot of ethical, intellectual, and scientific denial going on within the pro choice movement. The reality of abortion is masked by sanctimonious red herring outrage and euphemisms. — Mitchell Scott (@ScottsOriole) May 22, 2019

This is probably one of the saddest things I’ve seen on @Twitter . — Lou McGovern (@loudymay) May 22, 2019

Dehumanizing others is how atrocities occur, and these women are oblivious. Just simply oblivious of their message. — Renee Aste (@reneeaste) May 22, 2019

You know the end is near when humans call their own offspring parasites that need to be exterminated — Mitchell (@BrianMitchell40) May 22, 2019

I wonder if they still depend on mom and dad for money for clothes and food, like they did when they were still in school, like they did when they were still in the womb. — Woelf Dietrich (@Woelf20) May 22, 2019

Those are the same people who expect others to provide them with basic needs, health care and college tuition. Ironic. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) May 22, 2019

But remember, Alyssa Milano insists that “nobody wants to get an abortion,” and “we are all pro-life.” Nobody’s pro-abortion, right?

