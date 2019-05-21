To be honest, we didn’t even know this was happening. We knew that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam initially apologized when a yearbook surfaced with a photo of a man in blackface next to a man in a Klan hood on his page, but then he changed his mind and said it wasn’t him in the photo, although he had worn blackface at a dance contest in order to look like Michael Jackson.

So even though he settled on the story that he wasn’t in the photo, he set off on a “reconciliation tour” to mend fences with the black community. But while all this was happening, a law firm was performing an investigation to determine how exactly that racist photo ended up on Gov. Coonman’s page, and we’ll know the findings tomorrow:

BREAKING: A law firm has completed its investigation into how a racist blackface photo appeared on a yearbook page for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and will announce the findings Wednesday. https://t.co/aUt3qPAedN — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) May 21, 2019

WJLA reports:

A law firm has completed its investigation into how a racist photo appeared on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s yearbook page 35 years ago, and is expected to release the results on Wednesday. Eastern Virginia Medical School announced Tuesday that it plans a news conference and will make a written report of the investigation public. … The medical school in Norfolk hired the law firm McGuireWoods, which is also a top lobbying firm, to conduct an independent investigation.

So the medical school that published the yearbook hired a lobbying firm to find out how a racist photo was published; hopefully, we’ll get a definitive answer on if that’s Northam in the photo or not. The suspense!

Uh, someone took it and then someone else put it in the yearbook. Investigation closed. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Football Guy (@guy_football) May 21, 2019

Narrator: because it is a picture of Northam picked by Northam to be on his page — Matthew Battle (@librab103) May 21, 2019

Im going out on a limb and saying

COONMAN put it there — DaddyO (@Skoally14) May 21, 2019

Coonman is so confused — Rohan Cassanova (@irishswamp) May 21, 2019

The “coonman” would have never allowed this. Hopefully the law firm finds the real culprits. — White Donte (@Whitedonte1) May 21, 2019

“How it appeared?” Don’t need an investigation of that. Decisions were made all along the line. — Αγία Σοφία (@nevrchek) May 21, 2019

🤣Priceless!🤣 He’s not disputing the picture just how it got in the yearbook. — Debra Moge (@DebraMoge) May 21, 2019

Somehow it’ll all be Trump’s fault? https://t.co/lAKQ9xkqoR — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 21, 2019

Those crazy, sneaky Russians did it! I knew it — 🇺🇸scott carpenter 🇵🇭 (@ilike_waffles) May 21, 2019

Has the governor resigned yet? — ❌ Steven Iverson 🎸❌ (@Ant_Vomit) May 21, 2019

I hope they do not come back and say they cannot prove it's him or excuse it. This guy should no longer be governor of anything much less of Virginia. — Dave's Spirit (@dave_spirit2001) May 21, 2019

Pretty sure blackface story will be whitewashed. — Mike Nemesi (@realmikenemesi) May 21, 2019

It wasn't just a "blackface photo." One of the men pictured was wearing a full Klan getup. That man may have been Northam himself. — Daniel D. Duggan (@DanielDDuggan1) May 21, 2019

wonder which will be better for Northam to admit to…the blackface or the Klan costume. 🧐😌 — AGIRL (@ShortPants78) May 21, 2019

Are you serious? He was an idiot who wore blackface, some idiot immortalized his racism with the photo and some other idiot put it in the yearbook. Shouldn't take rocket science to figure it out. — Jennie Sisler (@UMFBDenMother) May 21, 2019

This was not a great mystery. Dude got drunk and thought costume was funny. Thought the photo was still funny when he picked it for the yearbook. Had an interesting nickname, which he also thought was funny. You either share his humor or think he’s an idiot. Mystery solved. — Ward Farrell (@billboardward) May 21, 2019

Democrats went through a token 15 minute outrage over this, but not a peep from the Democrats about this for months, clearly thay have no real problems with the racism displayed. In America politicians use racism only as part of a political game to slander their opponent, — Ed Jackson (@Roderickoooo) May 21, 2019

The guy was clearly in the KKK garb or the black face and nothing happened. Not a peep. Kid in the MAGA hat gets full coverage 24 hours a day for weeks. Crazy times — Joshua Raymond (@jraymond0412) May 21, 2019

Tune in tomorrow!

