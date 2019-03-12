The World Wide Web has turned 30, and people on Twitter are celebrating with the hashtag #Web30. Among those joining in is Al Gore, who must have missed all the jokes about him creating the Internet while he was tooling around in his giant carbon-emitting mansion.

In 1991, the High Performance Computing Act paved the way for what used to be known as the “Information Superhighway.” I was proud to write the legislation and to help ensure the Internet supports a free democracy, a standard we must continue to protect. #Web30 #ForTheWeb — Al Gore (@algore) March 12, 2019

We’re proud you were and will never be elected president, even if you did pave the way for the World Wide Web and indoctrinate schoolchildren around the world with mandatory showings of “An Inconvenient Truth.”

Sure! And Love Story was based on you, too! — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 12, 2019

Al Gore reminding us all that he invented the Internet. https://t.co/8HxOefM4fk — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 12, 2019

Let the Al Gore-created-the-internet jokes begin anew. https://t.co/MQdlv5ZpTE — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) March 12, 2019

thank YOU for giving us this valuable invention singlehandedly, with no help from anyone else 😭🙏🏼💪🏼🤠 https://t.co/hdkOESfaXD — Nicholas DeMarchis (@nickdemarchis) March 12, 2019

"You didn't build that." — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) March 12, 2019

The snake oil salesman is back. — Kevin M. Bennett (@realKevinBennet) March 12, 2019

nah…too easy. — Simon Sharp (@Simon2Sharp) March 12, 2019

Get over yourself. — DonnyB (@DonBald1) March 12, 2019

“To celebrate, I’m flying in a private jet to every major US city to tell everyone how awesome I am” https://t.co/0fj8hQfR4v — Chris G (@ChrisGTwoAgain) March 12, 2019

Ah the father of the internet hasn't learned his lesson. Internet 30th anniversary. Al Gores boasts he's responsible b/c of legislation he wrote 28 years ago. SMH 😒 — Deliberate Sarcasm (@Delib_Sarcastic) March 12, 2019

Still claiming you invented the internet I see. Nothing's funnier than old guys with exaggerated memories of their past glories #Web30 — Don Whaley (@don_whaley) March 12, 2019

Maybe give a shout-out to the people who actually did create the Internet while you’re praising yourself?

