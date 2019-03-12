The World Wide Web has turned 30, and people on Twitter are celebrating with the hashtag #Web30. Among those joining in is Al Gore, who must have missed all the jokes about him creating the Internet while he was tooling around in his giant carbon-emitting mansion.

We’re proud you were and will never be elected president, even if you did pave the way for the World Wide Web and indoctrinate schoolchildren around the world with mandatory showings of “An Inconvenient Truth.”

Maybe give a shout-out to the people who actually did create the Internet while you’re praising yourself?

