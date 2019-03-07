The big news Thursday is obviously the passage of the House Democrats’ “all hate is bad” resolution that gives them cover to say they did something about Rep. Ilhan Omar and her inability to stop saying anti-Semitic things, without actually mentioning Omar or her anti-Semitism.

However, there was another vote in the House that should concern everyone: Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s bill that would mandate a national voting age of 16. Hey, we’ve seen journalists argue that the voting age should be lowered to 13 or 14 because voting is like the “training wheels” for future civic engagement.

From gun violence, to immigration reform, to climate change, to the future of work – our young people are organizing, mobilizing & calling us to action. They have earned inclusion in our democracy. #ForThePeople #16toVote pic.twitter.com/EUsRSufdbi — Rep Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) March 7, 2019

Yeah, they’ve also been indoctrinated into climate change hysteria and are suing the government over it, and don’t get us started on anti-NRA crusader David Hogg and his brilliant tweets. His 15 minutes were up a long time ago. And they haven’t even graduated from high school and get all their news from “The Daily Show.” But sure.

The Rep. Pressley (D-MA) Amendment No. 24 was rejected – 126 Yeas, 305 Nays, 2 Present — Republican Cloakroom (@RepCloakroom) March 7, 2019

Insane that it even made it to a vote. — Terry Matier (@TerryMatier) March 7, 2019

Now push the Amendment that pushes the voting age to 21. — The United States of Hyperbole (@AyeBlinckin) March 7, 2019

thank god !! at 16 they are still sucking on Tide Pods !!!! — joann fowler (@princesss0615) March 7, 2019

Amendment fails but *126* Democrats voted to impose a mandatory national voting age of 16. #FthePeopleAct https://t.co/LJcW9FguYT — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 7, 2019

Check that. 125 Democrats and one crazy Republican.https://t.co/y6SruyJ7Hm — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 7, 2019

And the one Republican who voted to mandate all states lower the voting age to 16 in all federal elections is… @michaelcburgess. Weird.https://t.co/ZtHkagqKUG — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 7, 2019

And here's a list of all 126 House members who voted to mandate all states lower the voting age to 16 in all federal elections.https://t.co/ZtHkagqKUG pic.twitter.com/DRRxHphlCI — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 7, 2019

Democrats need more voters who have no inclination to ask questions for which they have no answer. — Kevin Wells (@Luckydogguy) March 7, 2019

Illegal alien driver’s licenses, sanctuary cities, expanding the Supreme Court..the Dems can’t win unless they change the rules apparently. — Front⚖️Center (@Front_Center) March 7, 2019

If we ever want to verge back towards sanity in this country, we need to repeal the 26th amendment giving 18-20 year olds the right to vote. Most shouldn't be allowed within 300 ft. of a voting booth. — Curious Doubter (@bhaynes291) March 7, 2019

Thank GOD it failed. Everyone 30 years old or older know at only16 years old they knew nothing. That's why16 year olds don't vote. — JesusChristSees (@ChristSees) March 7, 2019

Are they afraid they won't get enough votes? I think the age should increase to the same age they feel children should stay on mommy and daddy's insurance. 26!!! — Deplorable Dreg Dianne 🤖 (@DianneInIndiana) March 7, 2019

That's the only way @TheDemocrats @DNC can win. Either letting illegal aliens vote or kids. #DemsInDisarray — Just Sayin (@WildmansWord) March 7, 2019

Clearly democrats need the most naive, uninformed, emotional, and gullible voters they can find. pic.twitter.com/IqBD1cq9Sl — RanD'oh! (@randoh9) March 7, 2019

They just want to destroy this country so bad they will open the vote to anyone vulnerable to their manipulation. — DDTimp (@DDTimp) March 7, 2019

Democrats: When the adults won’t vote for you, try their salt of the earth children instead. — TruthSeeker/IcecubeThrowingPatriot (@ButtersStotch77) March 7, 2019

16 yr olds can’t remember what they ate that morning or to brush their teeth much less know the issues to vote. — Mean Wee Old Woman Deb (@mddebm) March 7, 2019

126 lunatics. This country is in BIG trouble — My Fun Twitt (@myfuntwitt) March 7, 2019

The brain is not mature until 25, so by all means give people with undeveloped brains and zero life experience the levers of power. — Boy Oh Boy! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🐻 (@BueyOBuey) March 7, 2019

Poor Dems. They thought offering kids in high schools goodies to vote was gonna work. 🤣 — PartyofOne🇺🇸 (@ADmomof3) March 7, 2019

Keep waiting your time trying to pass legislation that boosts your ignorant brainwashed and immature voting base. — THIS SYSTEM IS NO PARTY❌ (@RalphNa68919688) March 7, 2019

Figures they’d want the votes of kids who haven’t even finished their American history classes in public high school (if they even still teach American history) yet but are awed by socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “slaying lewks.”

Related: