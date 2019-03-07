The big news Thursday is obviously the passage of the House Democrats’ “all hate is bad” resolution that gives them cover to say they did something about Rep. Ilhan Omar and her inability to stop saying anti-Semitic things, without actually mentioning Omar or her anti-Semitism.

However, there was another vote in the House that should concern everyone: Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s bill that would mandate a national voting age of 16. Hey, we’ve seen journalists argue that the voting age should be lowered to 13 or 14 because voting is like the “training wheels” for future civic engagement.

Yeah, they’ve also been indoctrinated into climate change hysteria and are suing the government over it, and don’t get us started on anti-NRA crusader David Hogg and his brilliant tweets. His 15 minutes were up a long time ago. And they haven’t even graduated from high school and get all their news from “The Daily Show.” But sure.

Trending

Figures they’d want the votes of kids who haven’t even finished their American history classes in public high school (if they even still teach American history) yet but are awed by socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “slaying lewks.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #16ToVote16Ayanna Pressleyphil kerpenvoting age