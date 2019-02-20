With about 80 different Democrats running for president in 2020, they’re going to have to differentiate themselves somehow. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the “wonky nerd,” for example.

We would have thought Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would have run as the #MeToo candidate: she was indispensable in forcing Al Franken out of the Senate, and it seems like there’s never been a rape hoax she hasn’t run toward (“Mattress Girl,” anyone?).

But instead, it looks like she’s going to play up the working mother angle — we guess putting on that apron awakened her maternal instincts or something?

Just a note of advice to Gillibrand: our kids are not your own.

This is going to be tough to choose between unabashed mom Gillibrand and her close friend, the single and childless Cory Booker.

