With about 80 different Democrats running for president in 2020, they’re going to have to differentiate themselves somehow. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the “wonky nerd,” for example.

We would have thought Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would have run as the #MeToo candidate: she was indispensable in forcing Al Franken out of the Senate, and it seems like there’s never been a rape hoax she hasn’t run toward (“Mattress Girl,” anyone?).

But instead, it looks like she’s going to play up the working mother angle — we guess putting on that apron awakened her maternal instincts or something?

Some might say that running unabashedly as a mom is risky. Not to me. Parents have skin in the game for the country we leave to our kids—that's why I'm fighting for paid leave, healthcare and climate action. I'll fight for every kid like they're my own. https://t.co/J7pRZqjllM — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 19, 2019

Who might say that? Please be specific and name names. — Dave (@Dmacmd) February 20, 2019

No one has said that. — Chica'sBailBonds (@irinamoises) February 20, 2019

Oh STFU with this nonsense. It’s not brave or risky to run as a mom. What the hell is wrong with you people? — T.R. (@ctsa) February 20, 2019

Running with scissors is risky. Running as a mom? Not so much — Chris O'Donoghue (@chrishiking) February 19, 2019

Seriously, no one says that. Moms have been running at all levels of political life for more than a generation. — Tomas J. Nally (@Steelweaver52) February 19, 2019

??? Name one person who has said it's risky to run as a mom. What people are probably saying is risky is that you refer to yourself as a YOUNG mom. We're younger than you and wouldn't even refer to ourselves that way. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 19, 2019

Literally nobody would say that — Neoliberal Federalist 🌐 (@NeoliberalFed) February 19, 2019

No one ever said it was risky to run as a mom 😂 — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) February 20, 2019

Crazy. I was just saying that this afternoon. — Travis Fisher (@therealtravisf) February 20, 2019

Running as a mom is not in any way, shape, form, or fashion risky. — Chase Wyatt (@WyattRiot_) February 20, 2019

What? Who has said that? Literally no one. — Beck (@Beckman741036) February 20, 2019

Nah running as a mom won’t hurt you. Running as a flip-flopping extremist liberal who’s opinions change with the wind is going to hurt you — Jeff Dunetz (@yidwithlid) February 20, 2019

Pro-motherhood is a risky but courageous stance to take! — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) February 19, 2019

The pandering here is intense — FNU LNU (@head_detective) February 20, 2019

Just a note of advice to Gillibrand: our kids are not your own.

Please don’t do anything for my kid, thanks. — Da Jazz (@CaptainAm82) February 20, 2019

Why do liberals think we need or want their help raising our kids. Leave us alone. — Todd Roberts (@taroberts14) February 20, 2019

Did you fight for the Covington kids like they were your own? 🤔 — Barry (@Timo275) February 20, 2019

Even the ones in the womb ? Or nah — Dayton Dad (@TwoSmallDads) February 20, 2019

How risky. How brave. To date, every single mother has only ran “abashedly”! — Red State Meme War 🇺🇸 (@RedStateMemeWar) February 20, 2019

If you want the best for kids, maybe stop peddling an ideology that reduces them to immutable characteristics like race, gender and sexual orientation. Just a suggestion. — James Pieratt (@PierattJames) February 20, 2019

Risky is being an unborn child in NY ….that’s risky. You are just a joke and do not believe in due process , which is under the constitution. That’s a NO for most. — mwhatsnext (@mwhatsnext) February 19, 2019

Interesting Kristen, because of your open borders policies Angel Moms have already shed their skin in this “game”! You freaking hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/7qeoJLoGiM — 🇺🇸 Cris 🇵🇷 (@ThePatriot006) February 20, 2019

There’s not even one positive comment on this post lol I’m dying — Dani VasNormandy (@DanneskjoldDani) February 20, 2019

These comments alone should convince you not to run — Pony Boy (@PonyboyGA) February 19, 2019

Let’s go lady we want the DAMN RANCH ALREADY — Chris (@cjc11561) February 20, 2019

This is going to be tough to choose between unabashed mom Gillibrand and her close friend, the single and childless Cory Booker.

