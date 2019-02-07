“Jeff Bezos” and “National Enquirer” are both trending on Twitter Thursday night after Bezos accused the National Enquirer of blackmailing him with “intimate texts” and photos. It looks like Bezos thought he’d get out in front of the potentially embarrassing material by taking it to the media first.

Bezos even published a blog post on Medium:

He writes:

AMI, the owner of the National Enquirer, led by David Pecker, recently entered into an immunity deal with the Department of Justice related to their role in the so-called “Catch and Kill” process on behalf of President Trump and his election campaign. Mr. Pecker and his company have also been investigated for various actions they’ve taken on behalf of the Saudi Government.

So … is President Trump behind all this? He is pretty cozy with the National Enquirer, as just about every journalist reporting the story is pointing out.

OMG Carter Page!

Aren’t we all forgetting that Bezos has a vested interest in not wanting pictures of his junk published? This is one way to fight back.

It’s kind of amazing that evil capitalist billionaire Bezos has suddenly become a sympathetic figure.

We’ll see how this shakes out Friday.

