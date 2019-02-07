“Jeff Bezos” and “National Enquirer” are both trending on Twitter Thursday night after Bezos accused the National Enquirer of blackmailing him with “intimate texts” and photos. It looks like Bezos thought he’d get out in front of the potentially embarrassing material by taking it to the media first.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses National Enquirer parent company of 'extortion' over 'intimate texts' and photos https://t.co/ITTTQBv9RB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 7, 2019

Bezos said the Enquirer made the blackmail threat after he began looking into how the tabloid acquired text messages that revealed his relationship with Lauren Sanchez, a former TV anchor. https://t.co/6aHu0GpP5Q — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 8, 2019

Bezos said the Enquirer wanted him to make a false statement to the media that he and a security consultant “have no knowledge or basis for suggesting that AMI’s coverage was politically motivated or influenced by political forces.” He declined to do so. https://t.co/6aHu0GpP5Q — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 8, 2019

Bezos even published a blog post on Medium:

I’ve written a post about developments with the National Enquirer and its parent company, AMI. You can find it here: https://t.co/G1ykJAPPwy — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 7, 2019

He writes:

AMI, the owner of the National Enquirer, led by David Pecker, recently entered into an immunity deal with the Department of Justice related to their role in the so-called “Catch and Kill” process on behalf of President Trump and his election campaign. Mr. Pecker and his company have also been investigated for various actions they’ve taken on behalf of the Saudi Government.

So … is President Trump behind all this? He is pretty cozy with the National Enquirer, as just about every journalist reporting the story is pointing out.

Bezos accuses the National Enquirer, which is aligned with Trump, of trying to blackmail him with threats to publish intimate photos of him with his girlfriend. https://t.co/5qpeKqxYaO — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 8, 2019

I and at least one other prominent journalist involved in breaking stories about the National Enquirer’s arrangement with Trump fielded similar “stop digging or we’ll ruin you” blackmail efforts from AMI. (I did not engage as I don’t cut deals with subjects of ongoing reporting.) https://t.co/kHQdWIkVjV — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 8, 2019

AMI (owner of the National Enquirer and led by President Trump's friend David Pecker) attempts to blackmail @JeffBezos and they do it in writing. The effort fails. Bezos lays it all out here. Incredible. https://t.co/fzJenfgm8A — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 7, 2019

So will the Peter Thiel-financed Hulk Hogan lawsuit against Gawker's sex-tape video end up affecting what David Pecker decides to do with the Jeff Bezos dick-picks that the National Enquirer insists no outside political forces (such as Trump) had anything to do with obtaining? — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) February 7, 2019

Shorter Bezos: No, I don't want to order from the Trump menu at the National Enquirer Cafe https://t.co/Jb2Qjtus1R — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 7, 2019

Jeff Bezos essentially accused the National Enquirer of having a political motive for exposing his affair, and insinuated a Trump connection https://t.co/YnHxNMuafB — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 8, 2019

If Trump is connected to the National Enquirer's extortion and blackmail of Bezos in any way, shape, or form, that is another impeachable offense and a serious crime — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) February 8, 2019

The Daily Beast also learned that Bezos’ investigators have questioned his mistress’s brother, who is an outspoken Trump supporter with ties to Roger Stone and Carter Page https://t.co/nUKWzkuRRC — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 7, 2019

OMG Carter Page!

AMI is awfully worried about something Bezos’s investigation might uncover. What? It can’t be just generalized sleaze. That’s not news. I’ve got to think AMI is panicked about something particular. Odds that it’s Trump-related? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 8, 2019

Aren’t we all forgetting that Bezos has a vested interest in not wanting pictures of his junk published? This is one way to fight back.

The smartest thing about Bezos’s post is that if the NE publishes those photos now it’ll look like they’re confessing to extortion. Publication will hurt them as much as him. — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 8, 2019

It’s kind of amazing that evil capitalist billionaire Bezos has suddenly become a sympathetic figure.

Yes, we’ll all shocked and saddened for Jeff Bezos, evil incarnate. — Ann Bateman (@bateman_1973) February 8, 2019

No, we're all shocked numb that someone would be brazen enough, and stupid enough, to try to blackmail Evil Incarnate. — Greg Stanley (@GStanley71) February 8, 2019

So Bezos owns the Washington Post which then publishes a piece making him look like some brave folk hero standing up to da man. I call bullshit. — Raven W (@RavenW49839532) February 8, 2019

This man controls an empire so large he can force any narrative he chooses and there's no one powerful enough to prove him wrong. This is wrong and an utter failure of our democracy. — Raven W (@RavenW49839532) February 8, 2019

National Enquirer: Stop investigating us and tell the world we're good or we're gonna post your dick pic. Jeff Bezos: pic.twitter.com/nJf9l31SNV — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 8, 2019

Bezos to Enquirer pic.twitter.com/OPIDvsKF0M — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 7, 2019

Just a reminder that the future is mostly us doing whatever Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page decide to let us do. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 7, 2019

Venn diagram of journalists cheering on Bezos who bemoaned the end of Gawker. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2019

I have no sympathy for Bezos. He is reaping what he sowed. I do have contempt for the Enquirer and its enablers—including Saudi princes. Bottom line on the personal stuff: Life is complicated and marriages are essentially opaque and mysterious, often to the people in them. — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) February 8, 2019

Who had Jeff Bezos dick pic on their 2019 bingo card — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 8, 2019

Two things can be true at the same time: 1. Extortion is a crime, and Jeff Bezos is right to stand up to it

2. You can't extort a guy for cheating on his wife unless he cheats on his wife There are no good guys here. Just bad and worse. — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 8, 2019

I’m sorry all Bezos is doing is trying to craft a narrative about journalistic ethics and making him a victim because his affair blew up in his face — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 8, 2019

Probably shouldn’t have cheated on your wife. https://t.co/q5r3QJIUdb — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 7, 2019

So… are liberals going to be pro-billionaire here, or nah? https://t.co/aFmnoruFrQ — RBe (@RBPundit) February 7, 2019

Bezos bout to elbow Schultz out of the way and drop a cool bil on an independent run. “2020: Takin’ out the trash.” — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 8, 2019

We’ll see how this shakes out Friday.

Did Bezos get free 2 day shipping on his package. — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 8, 2019

