As everyone knows, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will be giving the official Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, and satire site The Onion had this to say about it.

Guilt-Ridden Stacey Abrams Wondering When She Should Tell Democrats That She Lost Her Election https://t.co/dqZjFqmO3K pic.twitter.com/2BJWiiVVqo — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 5, 2019

Guess that one stung the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Hey @TheOnion – think you actually mean "Had Her Election Stolen." — Georgia Democrat (@GeorgiaDemocrat) February 5, 2019

Oh…oh they're still going with this pic.twitter.com/3Es6AOI7A7 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 5, 2019

You guys are a special kind of stupid. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 5, 2019

…the Georgia Democratic Party knows they're arguing with The Onion, right? — Hugh Evans (@HughCHEvans) February 5, 2019

probably not, Hugh. which itself is Onion worthy — Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) February 5, 2019

Lolz… She lost by more than 54,000 votes. That’s a gap far outside the margin of fraud or suppression. If Kemp was a "vote suppressor," he’s the least successful vote suppressor alive…because turnout in Georgia was WAY higher then usual. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) February 5, 2019

Democrats should of pulled the ole provisional ballot win maybe she would be governor but 54k+ ballots out of thin air is hard to provision. — JS (@MakeAHole) February 5, 2019

Georgia dems….thank you for making my day. — Michael (@hatepickingthis) February 5, 2019

Or "Does Not Know How to Lose Gracefully" — Steph (@WhyIsKorisTaken) February 5, 2019

Man, I was told by the Dems in 2016 that not accepting the results of an election was a threat to democracy.. wtf?!? — Alex Lederer™ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Kevin_Fed16) February 5, 2019

it's a joke — Theodore “T-Bone” Murphy (@teddymurphy95) February 5, 2019

Take the L and move on. You need to get used to it sooner or later. — Ralph Northam Coding School (@jontheharris) February 5, 2019

Arguing with the onion is a new low for Democrats — AndrewYorke (@AYorke5) February 5, 2019

Sore losers. Have u blamed russia yet? — Letsgetit (@Letsget69749127) February 5, 2019

oh my god — John McElroy 🇺🇸 (@johnemcelroy) February 5, 2019

