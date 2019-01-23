As Twitchy reported earlier, the United States joined with many other nations Wednesday to recognize Juan Guaidó as the Interim President of Venezuela in a show of solidarity with the masses protesting the Maduro dictatorship.

Here’s how the Los Angeles Times framed the story:

The Trump administration took the unusual and provocative step of recognizing the leader of the political opposition in Venezuela as the country's legitimate president. https://t.co/ShnX8fTVLE — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 23, 2019

Ridiculous tweet by major U.S newspaper: So far 13 other nations,including 11 Latin American ones plus Canada & France took the same “unusual & provocative step”. But since Trump did it they conclude it must be bad. Truly extraordinary bias. https://t.co/ltb58pdkNq — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 23, 2019

Come on guys, you usually love everything Canada and France do. Justin Trudeau signed on to this!

Some U.S. media outlets portraying recognition of President @jguaido of #Venezuela as some unilateral American action. At least 13 other nations have done the same:

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

France

Guatemala

Honduras

Paraguay

Panama

Peru — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 23, 2019

U.S. diplomats in #Venezuela should present their credentials to President @jguaido. Maduro has no authority to expel anyone. And trust me on this one, if Maduro is stupid enough to test @realdonaldtrump by harming any U.S. diplomat, the consequences would be swift & severe. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 23, 2019

That tweet inspired Media Matters alumnus Oliver Willis to offer his two cents on the chaos in Venezuela.

Imagine if you cared about Florida kids like you care about Venezuela. But then the NRA doesn't pay you to ignore Venezuela. https://t.co/fb5vHQeQPB — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 23, 2019

Media Matters paid this guy to write?

Yea Oliver it’s a big NRA priority to back Venezuela — Shane Douglas 😏 (@ECW_Franchise) January 23, 2019

Right now this isn’t about Marco Rubio. This is a human rights issue. Regardless of party we should all understand that brutal dictatorship must fall. People are suffering. — John Iglesias (@JohnDiglesias) January 23, 2019

Pretty sure if they had guns. They would have a chance. Wait until this guy unleashes the military on his own people which he most likely will. — 1nation1dream (@Johnny62608610) January 23, 2019

The poor people of Venezuela had their arms taken from them, or they would not be in the situation they are in fool. — nacjonalista ℛℒℋ (@_Jrlh_) January 23, 2019

You are a horrible person. Rubio actually showed up to engage the kids but was harassed and heckled because this is about tribal politics, not solutions. — illinidiva (@illinidiva12) January 23, 2019

You do realize that there are Floridians who don’t want more gun control, right? You do realize the FL state government considered a new gun control law in the wake of parkland and voted it down, right? — カルッシュ・コダダド (@KarushKhodadad) January 23, 2019

Imagine if you did not have to beg people to buy your book and that it was actually worth reading — Steve Feen (@SteveFeen1) January 23, 2019

You're so boring — Brandon (@_____TheEnd____) January 23, 2019

