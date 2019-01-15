We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the President Donald Trump of the Left in that she can’t let a single critical tweet slip by without responding. And that makes it tough for us, because we’d really like to stop writing about her.

Now that she’s been sworn in and is collecting that $174,000 a year salary, she’s still complaining that she has to maintain an apartment in the Bronx and in Washington, D.C. — but you wouldn’t understand that if you’re a Republican with two houses.

Always it’s the Republicans. Republicans with their two homes while Ocasio-Cortez struggles to maintain two apartments. But wait — wasn’t she just palling around with a fellow Democratic Socialist who happens to own three homes? Maybe ask Bernie Sanders how he manages to pay three mortgages on a senator’s salary.

