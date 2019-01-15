We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the President Donald Trump of the Left in that she can’t let a single critical tweet slip by without responding. And that makes it tough for us, because we’d really like to stop writing about her.

Now that she’s been sworn in and is collecting that $174,000 a year salary, she’s still complaining that she has to maintain an apartment in the Bronx and in Washington, D.C. — but you wouldn’t understand that if you’re a Republican with two houses.

The thing Republicans taking cheap shots forget to mention is that it’s about having trouble affording a SECOND apartment. I live in the Bronx and work in DC. Need a spot in both. But I understand how they can’t conceive of a life where people don’t casually maintain 2 homes. https://t.co/K2cxCcRyk9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

Always it’s the Republicans. Republicans with their two homes while Ocasio-Cortez struggles to maintain two apartments. But wait — wasn’t she just palling around with a fellow Democratic Socialist who happens to own three homes? Maybe ask Bernie Sanders how he manages to pay three mortgages on a senator’s salary.

If you can't figure it out with $174000 a year that further shows your inability to grasp anything related to economics. — jennifer feller (@jfeller89) January 15, 2019

Your struggle is SO real. 🙄 Guessing a pull-out sofa in your Congressional office just wont suit your grueling 138-day work year (< 3 days/week). pic.twitter.com/eN4T30PQpM — Ambie_mom (@ambiverted_mama) January 15, 2019

You do know some in #Congress live in their office that’s called living frugal saving not spending #government should try it — patriotD (@freedomdiane) January 15, 2019

A lot of freshman reps sleep on couches in their offices. Get off the public dole and try roughing it a little while. — Larry Brennan (@LarryLmbrennan) January 15, 2019

Are you looking for a raise already? Learn to pinch pennies like the rest of us do! Quit your crying all the time, the little girl thing doesn't work on most of us! — Pain is coming 🍿💯🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@LadyDi0723) January 15, 2019

You’re griping about making $175k a year, which is more than THREE TIMES the average household income. That’s three homes. Why are socialists so greedy. https://t.co/60c9Iah6OI — 'Sources Say' is Greek for 'Fake News' (@NolteNC) January 15, 2019

Way to connect with your constituents, who barely have one residence — JJClaaky (@claaky23) January 15, 2019

AOC taking cheap shots at those who can't casually (afford to have and) maintain 2 homes… — The Big Dipper (@star8a8y) January 15, 2019

You should stop lumping all “Republicans” together. You do this everyday. It is a massive generalization. People should be able to work together, alongside each other. We can’t do that if it’s one side against the other side all of the time. — Julia Marie (@celestial_chic) January 15, 2019

You make more than twice my salary and you’re griping? Get a roommate like I did when I lived there. Or are you too good for that? — Mark Docterman (@markd64) January 15, 2019

You really playing this card? I paid for 2 apartments in college, because decent paying work was too far away to stay near campus. It is just money management. I learned it at 18. — Josh Grooms (@j_grooms) January 15, 2019

You just need that 2nd job you say most of us have! Step it up! — mark broadway (@mbroadway) January 13, 2019

You could also get a roommate, or live somewhere outside the city, where you CAN afford rent. Be one with the people and take the train to work……this isn’t a new problem. — Keith Hightower (@kehightwr) January 15, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes who wants 70% of your earnings also wants you to pay for her SECOND residence — Mike Corbin 🇨🇦🐀 (@quangochef) January 15, 2019

Good point, she should do that math. She thinks she can't afford it now?? Wait until her socialist utopian dream comes true. — Pain is coming 🍿💯🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@LadyDi0723) January 15, 2019

Who told you to be a Congresswoman? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 14, 2019

You chose this. Now quit complaining. — Carrie Giacobone (@GiacoboneCarrie) January 15, 2019

If you can't afford the requirements of the job, maybe not take the job. I'm not going to take a job and then whine about the conditions, especially if it is a job I didn't need in order to survive. You're sounding pretty privileged…..#getoverit — Jenn Silvy (@silvy_jenn) January 15, 2019

Classic millennial : “I can barely afford my second apartment “ that we hear all too often — Heard It From Me (@hearditfromme) January 15, 2019

But, socialism…just walk into someone's house and make yourself at home…it's their duty to take care of you… — russ dumas (@RussDumas) January 15, 2019

Ask Nancy how she is worth 100's of millions on the same salary. You'll have a house next to Hillary if you take her advice on how to get rich in Congress — Kevin (@kevinpost) January 15, 2019

Maybe Bernie could explain it to you. — CHiggy (@STARBSAM) January 15, 2019

Yeah, those Republicans with two homes and Democrats with three. Which house is Bernie in this week? How's Nancy Pelosi doing with a net worth of 30 million? — bb (@1brett_brown) January 15, 2019

Why do you need a house in DC? Get a hotel room, share an apartment with another Senator. You'll be able to afford a huge mansion in about a year after accepting all the "contributions" from lobbyists. — Mark Tumini (@MarkTumini) January 15, 2019

You have made it to the table. Give it a little time and your net worth will shoot thru the roof and you will be partying it up in Puerto Rico in no time. Just keep scratching them backs! — Rick Vasquez (@Rick5591Vasquez) January 15, 2019

You need to stop on this; you're getting paid during the shut down. Other govt employees are not. Lots of representatives share apartment in their capital city – the world over. Happens in Ottawa and London. You aren't meant to make Washington your home. — CK the Censorious (@CKtheCensorious) January 14, 2019

You're not paid more ON PURPOSE: you're supposed to serve and go home again, not become one of those decrepit and corrupt decades in reps and senators who truly live in Washington. Look up the history. It was a means of keeping corruption under control. — CK the Censorious (@CKtheCensorious) January 14, 2019

Well….. you could just quit! I won't be mad! — Trae Willis (@fstalker3) January 15, 2019

The arrogance of this is astonishing — bw (@bwhytecgy) January 15, 2019

Related: