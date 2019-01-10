There are about zero people who would be shocked to learn that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will be among the 58 Democrats running for president in 2020, but a piece in the Times Union makes her run seem like a done deal.

Kirsten Gillibrand is running https://t.co/ukCPwwwYMA — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) January 11, 2019

Campaign representatives have signed a lease on a 5,000 square foot building in Troy, N.Y., near where Gillibrand lives.

Gillibrand garnered a whopping 1 percent in a December CNN poll of potential Democratic candidates — Democrats outside of D.C. really want Joe Biden to step up and take Donald Trump behind the high school gym.

This is why she forced out Al Franken? Because he would make a better president than her. — Carla Elvidge (@BlissBunny) January 11, 2019

Al Franken himself did play a substantial part in being forced out. But seriously, Democrats are still very angry that she called for Franken to resign over sexual harassment allegations. It will haunt her.

Better senator, that's for sure. And I bet you he'd have sworn he'd never run for POTUS if they'd just let him have his ethics investigation and keep working for his beloved (state) constituents. I don't know if she saw him as competition, but sure saw opportunity for herself. — CabinLoon (@cabinloon) January 11, 2019

Never ever ever ever — This Isn’t Normal (@billlm) January 11, 2019

Booooo. — The Resistance (@TaritaC) January 11, 2019

Exit question:

Who the hell would sign up to work on a campaign headquartered in Troy, NY? https://t.co/c5PZEgkQux — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 11, 2019

Even Hillary Clinton was smart enough to set up shop in Brooklyn to attract young hipsters (i.e., kids who’ll work for nothing) to her campaign headquarters.

