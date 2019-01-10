There are about zero people who would be shocked to learn that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will be among the 58 Democrats running for president in 2020, but a piece in the Times Union makes her run seem like a done deal.

Campaign representatives have signed a lease on a 5,000 square foot building in Troy, N.Y., near where Gillibrand lives.

Gillibrand garnered a whopping 1 percent in a December CNN poll of potential Democratic candidates — Democrats outside of D.C. really want Joe Biden to step up and take Donald Trump behind the high school gym.

Al Franken himself did play a substantial part in being forced out. But seriously, Democrats are still very angry that she called for Franken to resign over sexual harassment allegations. It will haunt her.

Exit question:

Even Hillary Clinton was smart enough to set up shop in Brooklyn to attract young hipsters (i.e., kids who’ll work for nothing) to her campaign headquarters.

