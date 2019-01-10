Government shutdown or not, most of Congress packed up Thursday afternoon at 4 and left for the weekend, so we’re not sure who’s going to be around when Rep. Grace Meng introduces her bill Friday to prevent President Trump from declaring a national emergency at the border.

Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) says she’ll be introducing a bill tomorrow that seeks to stop Trump from declaring a national emergency over the border — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 10, 2019

Um, good luck?

How would a bill like that work? — Jen (@FAinBOS) January 10, 2019

She didn't say! No bill text yet — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 10, 2019

How will a bill like that pass the senate and get signed by the president? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 10, 2019

It won't! — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 10, 2019

So basically a waste of taxpayer resources. Sounds immoral. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 10, 2019

Oh that’ll do it — Connie C. Keys (@hotelkeys) January 10, 2019

Rep. Clueless Fool (D-NY) says she’ll be introducing a bill tomorrow that seeks to stop Trump from declaring a national emergency over the border https://t.co/pUjRcmJ1Dv — Hal 🐘🔥 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@block215) January 11, 2019

Hmmm! Can you say veto! https://t.co/q9LNctpcXh — Camille Petersen (@cpeter1953) January 11, 2019

What a great idea! I'm sure President Trump will sign it… https://t.co/0uf8OB1XhJ — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 11, 2019

Good, well @SenateDems will be ready to act on this legislation tomorrow, oh wait, they all went home for the weekend 🙄 — Lawrence Connolly (@LawrenceConnol2) January 10, 2019

I might just run for Congress instead of senate. Clearly there’s no IQ test. https://t.co/2ez0L5XDtP — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) January 11, 2019

Hmmm! Can you say veto! https://t.co/q9LNctpcXh — Camille Petersen (@cpeter1953) January 11, 2019

This is pretty desperate. And stupid.

