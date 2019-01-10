Government shutdown or not, most of Congress packed up Thursday afternoon at 4 and left for the weekend, so we’re not sure who’s going to be around when Rep. Grace Meng introduces her bill Friday to prevent President Trump from declaring a national emergency at the border.
Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) says she’ll be introducing a bill tomorrow that seeks to stop Trump from declaring a national emergency over the border
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 10, 2019
Um, good luck?
How would a bill like that work?
— Jen (@FAinBOS) January 10, 2019
She didn't say! No bill text yet
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 10, 2019
How will a bill like that pass the senate and get signed by the president?
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 10, 2019
It won't!
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 10, 2019
So basically a waste of taxpayer resources. Sounds immoral.
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 10, 2019
Oh that’ll do it
— Connie C. Keys (@hotelkeys) January 10, 2019
Rep. Clueless Fool (D-NY) says she’ll be introducing a bill tomorrow that seeks to stop Trump from declaring a national emergency over the border https://t.co/pUjRcmJ1Dv
— Hal 🐘🔥 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@block215) January 11, 2019
Hmmm! Can you say veto! https://t.co/q9LNctpcXh
— Camille Petersen (@cpeter1953) January 11, 2019
What a great idea! I'm sure President Trump will sign it… https://t.co/0uf8OB1XhJ
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 11, 2019
Good, well @SenateDems will be ready to act on this legislation tomorrow, oh wait, they all went home for the weekend 🙄
— Lawrence Connolly (@LawrenceConnol2) January 10, 2019
I might just run for Congress instead of senate. Clearly there’s no IQ test. https://t.co/2ez0L5XDtP
— Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) January 11, 2019
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/2kguctLvC6
— Michael J. Morrison (@OfficeOfMike) January 11, 2019
This is pretty desperate. And stupid.
