The ridiculously large field of Democrats who are making noise about running in 2020 shrank by one Wednesday as billionaire Tom Steyer announced in Iowa that he was not running, but rather keeping his focus on getting President Trump impeached.

But what does New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have on his mind? Word is that he’s leaving soon on a cross-country tour to share his progressive policies that have made the city great.

We’re curious how he’s going to travel the country without burning any fossil fuels.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Bill De Blasioprogressive policiestravel