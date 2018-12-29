Remember back in mid-November when Rep. Eric Swalwell tried to quash the idea of a well-armed militia even having a chance against a government that decided to confiscate guns? “The government has nukes,” he reminded law-abiding gun owners, adding, “they’re legit” for good measure.

Turns out that totally inappropriate flexing of government muscle against American citizens didn’t even have to go nuclear: it turns out the IRS alone is sitting on an arsenal of around 4,500 firearms, including 15 submachine guns stocked with 56,000 rounds of ammunition.

Anyone who’s interested in learning just what sort of guns each government agency has can look it up at the United States Government Accountability Office in its recently published report.

So, yeah, the IRS alone has more than 5 million rounds of ammunition stockpiled. (Hey, even the Food and Drug Administration has 390 pistols with 167,000 rounds and 122 shotguns with 30,000 rounds.)

Speaking of buying guns on credit, the report says that the 20 federal law enforcement agencies in its review reported spending at least $38.8 million on firearms, $325.9 million on ammunition, and $1.14 billion on tactical equipment — at least $1.5 billion in total — from fiscal years 2010 through 2017.

Are there FDA special agents?

Yeah, we’ve been told that white men carry guns to compensate for shortcomings in other areas … so what’s the IRS’s excuse?

How about if we citizens keep our guns as protected by the Second Amendment and leave it at that, OK?

