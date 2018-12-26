As Twitchy reported, Sen. Rand Paul celebrated Festivus this year with the airing of grievances, many targeting his colleagues in the Senate. If you missed it, check out this shot at Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was first out of the gate to oppose President Trump’s plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria:

My friend Lindsay Graham is a bit mad right now. You see, he’s never seen a war end before. He’s going to have to console himself with the fact that we still are in about 8 more. I know it will be hard for him, but I think he’ll get by. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2018

Before that, though, Paul had released his Festivus Waste Report detailing some of the dumber things that the U.S. government is financing. It was a previous waste report that made famous that study involving a shrimp running on a treadmill (which cost more than $1.5 million in 2017).

The Festivus Waste Report is here! It shines a spotlight on some of the wasteful spending and misplaced priorities that have helped the federal government place taxpayers on the hook for a debt that is rapidly closing in on $22 trillion. Read more here: https://t.co/fk6FePGBnn — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 21, 2018

The entire report can be downloaded from Paul’s official site, but he tweeted about some of the best examples of government waste, which he says totaled $144.5 million — enough to pave nearly 1,000 miles of roadway.

One of the things I hate most about Washington is that they have literally NO IDEA how to spend your money. That’s why I do waste reports, and do a FESTIVUS WASTE REPORT with some of the worst offenders of the year. Here are some of the worst in waste. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2018

Everyone's favorite frisky quail are back with an update on how much money they blew: https://t.co/vbTkpbKVOc pic.twitter.com/KjPL4fKzvt — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2018

The USAID spending $18 mil to promote tourism….in Egypt: https://t.co/vbTkpbKVOc pic.twitter.com/SBbcUU2uDi — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2018

$75k to throw lizards around with a leaf blower: https://t.co/vbTkpbKVOc pic.twitter.com/nA7ZA9JdCA — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2018

According to the report, the idea here was to see if longer-limbed lizards developed through natural selection to endure hurricanes. (For those curious, the lizards finally lost their grip and flew off the (wooden, not aluminum) pole when leaf-blower winds reached 108 mph.)

So of course, instead of fixing waste like this and reforming government, the geniuses in Congress decided to have a fight over how much MORE money they were going to “spend” aka borrow from China. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2018

Speaking of which, buried in the foreign aid reports last year, I discovered something — we give foreign aid to China. So government is so dumb, it is literally borrowing money from China, to give it back to China, while paying interest on it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2018

This is actually my grievance with liberals. They want the government to do more and more, take over more healthcare, more education — I mean you seen what it ALREADY is doing? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2018

Yes, sir, we do. That’s a major reason why we’re conservatives who aren’t bedazzled by the new crop of politicians preaching democratic socialism.

As a bonus, here’s Paul (hidden behind CNN’s government shutdown timer) arguing that he knows exactly where to find $5 billion to fund a border wall.

GOP Sen. @RandPaul on the government shutdown over border wall funding: “Right now we’re spending $50 billion a year in Afghanistan. We could easily find $5 billion for a wall if we weren’t so busy building and rebuilding Afghanistan.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/dK9qkDDuBz — CNN (@CNN) December 23, 2018

