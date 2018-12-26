As Twitchy reported, Sen. Rand Paul celebrated Festivus this year with the airing of grievances, many targeting his colleagues in the Senate. If you missed it, check out this shot at Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was first out of the gate to oppose President Trump’s plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria:

Before that, though, Paul had released his Festivus Waste Report detailing some of the dumber things that the U.S. government is financing. It was a previous waste report that made famous that study involving a shrimp running on a treadmill (which cost more than $1.5 million in 2017).

The entire report can be downloaded from Paul’s official site, but he tweeted about some of the best examples of government waste, which he says totaled $144.5 million — enough to pave nearly 1,000 miles of roadway.

Trending

According to the report, the idea here was to see if longer-limbed lizards developed through natural selection to endure hurricanes. (For those curious, the lizards finally lost their grip and flew off the (wooden, not aluminum) pole when leaf-blower winds reached 108 mph.)

Yes, sir, we do. That’s a major reason why we’re conservatives who aren’t bedazzled by the new crop of politicians preaching democratic socialism.

As a bonus, here’s Paul (hidden behind CNN’s government shutdown timer) arguing that he knows exactly where to find $5 billion to fund a border wall.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: daydreamingFestivus Waste Book 2018leaf blowerslizardsNIHRand Paul