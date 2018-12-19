Well, that government shutdown that President Trump was going to claim as his own if he didn’t get funding for a border wall isn’t going to happen, as the Senate passed a continuing resolution late Wednesday night:

Senate approves stopgap spending bill to avoid shutdown. Sends package over to the House. The Senate ok’d the plan by voice vote.

The measure keeps the government open for the outstanding seven appropriations bills at existing levels…through February 8. Doesn’t fund wall — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 20, 2018

Senate took procedural vote to request the Sgt at Arms to request attendance of absent senators, 71-21. Flake presided. When he announced the vote tally, Flake said that “Rudolph voted present.” A reference to the senators singing Christmas carols in the back of the chamber — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 20, 2018

Is Flake ever actually leaving?

The Senate passed interim spending bill does have $1.3b for wall. A total of $1.6b for border security. But not new money — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 20, 2018

Schumer: It’s good that our Republican colleagues in the Senate finally realized that they should not shut down the government over a wall that does not have enough support to pass the House or Senate and is not supported by a majority of the country. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 20, 2018

Schumer on interim spending bill: The American people know the president’s wall is ineffective, expensive, and only serves as a political bone to his most conservative supporters – certainly not worth a government shutdown. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 20, 2018

The American people know politicians are ineffective, expensive with no back bone. — Shianne Huston (@wysassygirl) December 20, 2018

The American people are solid in their support for the wall, push polls to the contrary. You know the wall is necessary, we have your prior speeches to that effect. Now you want to sacrifice America's saftey & prosperity for partisan politics. — Linda Rose (@ratpyan) December 20, 2018

We're going to paint a big mural of Schumer's face all along the wall. And we're going to name it after him. "Schumer's Patriot Wall." — Bailey (@cozbrokerbailey) December 20, 2018

Well, @SenSchumer, it will 100% more effective than nothing, which is pretty close to what we have now. By the way, you used to think it was a great idea, I presume before some cash fell into your pocket mysteriously. https://t.co/9ScUYZAwZP — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 20, 2018

“The base will go crazy,” Mark Meadows said of passing a stopgap funding bill without border wall money. He says there will be “major” political damage to @realDonaldTrump. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 20, 2018