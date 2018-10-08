As Twitchy reported, Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in Saturday afternoon in a private ceremony, just hours after his 50-48 confirmation vote in the Senate. But on Monday night, President Trump hosted a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Kavanaugh, and he made no secret about whom he sided with in the showdown between Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford.

Pres Trump offers a public apology to Justice Kavanaugh "for the terrible pain and suffering" he had to endure during the confirmation process. @POTUS said it should not have been "a campaign of personal destruction." pic.twitter.com/eUoJKWdr9n — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 8, 2018

"You sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent," Pres Trump tells Justice Kavanaugh. And then addressing himself to Kavanaugh's daughters, @POTUS told them, "your father is a great man," citing his decency and courage. pic.twitter.com/Yz3MH8bLTc — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 8, 2018

In front of the entire country and world, live on every major outlet, Donald Trump apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh and his family for "the terrible pain and suffering" the Left has subjected them to. Then, Trump declares Kavanaugh INNOCENT. All jaws are on the floor. pic.twitter.com/m7xYZmnrKI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 8, 2018

President Trump described the Kavanaugh confirmation process as one "based on lies and deception" and declared he was "proven innocent" of allegations against him. — David Chalian (@DavidChalian) October 8, 2018

Trump: “I want to apologize” to Kavanaugh and family for allegations he says were based on “lies and deception.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 8, 2018

Trump says Kavanaugh endured "a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 8, 2018

President Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh: “You, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent.” All other nine justices are sitting in the front row. pic.twitter.com/dvtBBV7ffq — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 8, 2018

The full Supreme Court is in the East Room for ceremonial swearing in of Justice Kavanaugh. President Trump begins with an apology: “You sir were proven innocent.” An admirer and supporter of Kavanaugh’s told me earlier today: He wants to get to work and is uncomfortable by this. pic.twitter.com/TgvsB7urY9 — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) October 8, 2018

And there’s another shot to drive the libs crazy.

Justice Kavanaugh: “Mr. President, thank you for the great honor of appointing me to serve as a Justice of the Supreme Court” https://t.co/6xgJitDNqu pic.twitter.com/81ps1fN5en — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 8, 2018

“I’ve worked hard throughout my career to promote the advancement of women,” says Judge Kavanaugh at his ceremonial swearing-in Monday.https://t.co/FqNqrdNnH8 pic.twitter.com/yRfiwfTjFX — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2018

WHY IS HE GIVING ANOTHER SPEECH? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 8, 2018

Y’all tried to destroy his life with no evidence. You can let the man have a speech. Damn. https://t.co/rVJcueT0P3 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 8, 2018

