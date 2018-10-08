As Twitchy reported, Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in Saturday afternoon in a private ceremony, just hours after his 50-48 confirmation vote in the Senate. But on Monday night, President Trump hosted a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Kavanaugh, and he made no secret about whom he sided with in the showdown between Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford.

And there’s another shot to drive the libs crazy.

