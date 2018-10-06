So leftist women demonstrate in handmaid’s costumes to show their repression by the patriarchy, and yet they themselves suddenly became puritanical when it was learned that Brett Kavanaugh likes beer. His beer drinking became a way to accuse him of raping girls while blackout drunk and not remembering his crimes.
So, now that Justice Kavanaugh has been confirmed, we think it’s time to win back both Kavanaugh’s and beer’s good name.
Send me your most epic #BeersForBrett photos.
I will RT
(Here's mine, taken at the exact moment Kavanaugh became a Justice 4 lyfe)
—-> pic.twitter.com/SjSDHzR5yq
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2018
That photo will be hard to top — it’s art.
#BeersForBrett all the way from the UK. pic.twitter.com/GFRzXpYWhQ
— El Presidente lht (@boro817530) October 6, 2018
I can’t drink beer, but I hope you’ll all join me in a toast of covfefe in honor of JUSTICE Brett M. Kavanaugh! pic.twitter.com/ByKDo2Lvxu
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 6, 2018
My #BeersForBrett and still consuming pic.twitter.com/x6O8HjMnA9
— ConservativeStudent (@rightstudent8) October 6, 2018
First of many for our Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh #BeersForBrett pic.twitter.com/fxe74HnPdR
— protectthesecond (@decellr1988) October 6, 2018
I'm all ready for #BeersForBrett this Saturday. Even picked up a beer from Arizona to encourage @JeffFlake to do the right thing and #ConfirmKavanaugh
Definitely the most delicious way to celebrate the end of persecution against a good man.
Cheers! pic.twitter.com/iEGN2Stmlf
— AllOuttaGum (@all_gum) October 5, 2018
He's putting some ice in the cooler as we speak. #KegsForKavanaugh#BeersForBrett pic.twitter.com/eT8UQlkRuO
— paulthepatriot🇺🇸 (@MAGAmindset_) October 6, 2018
I can’t say exactly how many #BeersForBrett I’ll be having but let’s jus say it’s how many votes it took to end cloture…😬
— Matthew (@breneman_2112) October 5, 2018
So ready for this! #BeersForBrett #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Vwyh50JMih
— JOE SIXPACK (@GrizzleDrizzly) October 6, 2018
Congratulations #JusticeKavanaugh #BeersForBrett #RedSoloCup @MaryMcH97083524 @realDonaldTrump excellent pick pic.twitter.com/I64kHatjEm
— Laura Agajanian (@AgajanianLaura) October 6, 2018
Gotta open one for my man Brett. #BeersForBrett pic.twitter.com/7fKjf7Q7CU
— Lifa (@LifaLPS) October 6, 2018
Justice Kavanaugh. #beersforbrett pic.twitter.com/wZ9qHm3Njh
— Jake (@madleep) October 6, 2018
Justice. Served. #BeersForBrett pic.twitter.com/ACI1G3JzYQ
— chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) October 6, 2018
#BeersForBrett from 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/JvF1ke5UmP
— Matt the terrible (@Fled81) October 6, 2018
Congrats Justice Kavanaugh! #BeersForBrett pic.twitter.com/Do1BJ5tSU8
— Carlos E. Marin (@CMarin0870) October 6, 2018
Justice wins the day. I'll drink to that. #beersforkavanugh #BeersForBrett #Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/AteywuYGf0
— Dustin Michael Michaels (@dmvtooch) October 6, 2018
Having a beer with my sister on this occasion! @corona #BeerForBrett #Beer4Brett #BeerForKavanaugh #BeersForBrett #Beers4Brett #Beers4Kavanaugh #KavaNo Lol! pic.twitter.com/cooS4PPMGe
— Christine (@crpitch) October 6, 2018
#BeersForBrett and it’s a liberal owned beer company…..taste the tears… pic.twitter.com/TO3TuqwvZ0
— neil rob (@nrob99) October 6, 2018
Still winning #BeersForBrett pic.twitter.com/uyu5gOHbXn
— Kenneth Tysinger (@Kennybob25) October 6, 2018
We bought beer just for the occasion. #beersforbrett pic.twitter.com/Fk56XzhaEG
— Idyllic Living (@IdyllicLiving) October 6, 2018
The right #Beer to congrats the right judge. Justice @BrettKavanaugh ❤#BeersForBrett pic.twitter.com/RC6NLdaQvm
— ilanit adani (@IlanitAdani) October 6, 2018
#BeersForBrett Congratulations to our new beer swilling Supreme Court Justice. pic.twitter.com/gLGwPSDj6i
— tshell (@tshell) October 6, 2018
Cracking a cold @Yuengling_Beer for #SCOTUSJusticeKavanaugh Congratulations!! #BeersForBrett #BeerForBrett pic.twitter.com/gwJRCkxUwY
— Brent Papineau (@brentpapineau) October 6, 2018
I love how #BeersForBrett is now a thing 😂
— gemsfranco (@benmyburgh2697) October 6, 2018
