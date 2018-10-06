So leftist women demonstrate in handmaid’s costumes to show their repression by the patriarchy, and yet they themselves suddenly became puritanical when it was learned that Brett Kavanaugh likes beer. His beer drinking became a way to accuse him of raping girls while blackout drunk and not remembering his crimes.

So, now that Justice Kavanaugh has been confirmed, we think it’s time to win back both Kavanaugh’s and beer’s good name.

That photo will be hard to top — it’s art.

