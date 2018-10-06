So leftist women demonstrate in handmaid’s costumes to show their repression by the patriarchy, and yet they themselves suddenly became puritanical when it was learned that Brett Kavanaugh likes beer. His beer drinking became a way to accuse him of raping girls while blackout drunk and not remembering his crimes.

So, now that Justice Kavanaugh has been confirmed, we think it’s time to win back both Kavanaugh’s and beer’s good name.

Send me your most epic #BeersForBrett photos. I will RT (Here's mine, taken at the exact moment Kavanaugh became a Justice 4 lyfe) —-> pic.twitter.com/SjSDHzR5yq — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2018

That photo will be hard to top — it’s art.

#BeersForBrett all the way from the UK. pic.twitter.com/GFRzXpYWhQ — El Presidente lht (@boro817530) October 6, 2018

I can’t drink beer, but I hope you’ll all join me in a toast of covfefe in honor of JUSTICE Brett M. Kavanaugh! pic.twitter.com/ByKDo2Lvxu — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 6, 2018

First of many for our Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh #BeersForBrett pic.twitter.com/fxe74HnPdR — protectthesecond (@decellr1988) October 6, 2018

I'm all ready for #BeersForBrett this Saturday. Even picked up a beer from Arizona to encourage @JeffFlake to do the right thing and #ConfirmKavanaugh Definitely the most delicious way to celebrate the end of persecution against a good man. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/iEGN2Stmlf — AllOuttaGum (@all_gum) October 5, 2018

I can’t say exactly how many #BeersForBrett I’ll be having but let’s jus say it’s how many votes it took to end cloture…😬 — Matthew (@breneman_2112) October 5, 2018

#BeersForBrett and it’s a liberal owned beer company…..taste the tears… pic.twitter.com/TO3TuqwvZ0 — neil rob (@nrob99) October 6, 2018

We bought beer just for the occasion. #beersforbrett pic.twitter.com/Fk56XzhaEG — Idyllic Living (@IdyllicLiving) October 6, 2018

#BeersForBrett Congratulations to our new beer swilling Supreme Court Justice. pic.twitter.com/gLGwPSDj6i — tshell (@tshell) October 6, 2018

I love how #BeersForBrett is now a thing 😂 — gemsfranco (@benmyburgh2697) October 6, 2018

