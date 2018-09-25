Brett Kavanaugh’s opponents seem to have cooled a bit on their insistence that there must be a full FBI investigation into Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations before a confirmation vote can be put forward. But still, if you find anyone still insisting the FBI must investigate, please show them this clip of Joe Biden back during the Clarence Thomas hearings.

Quite the find from @NTKNet. Sen. Biden is very informative in this clip. pic.twitter.com/HUeyZKupPC — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) September 25, 2018

Biden in 1991: The FBI ‘Do Not Reach Conclusions’ When Investigating Sexual Misconduct https://t.co/n2LMZowzjr — NTK Network (@NTKNet) September 25, 2018

Joe Biden in 1991 on using an FBI report to clear SCOTUS nominee Clarence Thomas: "The next person who refers to an FBI report as being worth anything obviously doesn’t understand anything. FBI explicitly does not, in this or any other case, reach a conclusion, period! Period." pic.twitter.com/prsSljq0Fq — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 25, 2018

To those on the left who continue to insist that the FBI be involved in the Kavanaugh case, have a listen to Joe Biden below: https://t.co/NalVhV3uCM — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) September 25, 2018

Actually this is a pretty good explanation of why calling for an FBI investigation is stupid-even though it’s likely that 95% of the people calling for the investigation don’t actually want anything investigated, they just want to delay the confirmation. — Kat (@KatGoesIndie) September 25, 2018

Update:

Even Cocaine Mitch is putting this clip up there with classics such as “Scarface”:

My Democrat friends might want to consider this from then-Judiciary Committee Chairman JOE BIDEN (D-DE) In 1991: The ‘FBI Explicitly Does Not, In This Or Any Other Case Reach A Conclusion, Period’ pic.twitter.com/NvAI3RqevL — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) September 25, 2018

