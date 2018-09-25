Brett Kavanaugh’s opponents seem to have cooled a bit on their insistence that there must be a full FBI investigation into Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations before a confirmation vote can be put forward. But still, if you find anyone still insisting the FBI must investigate, please show them this clip of Joe Biden back during the Clarence Thomas hearings.

Amazing.

Trending

Yep.

You tend to forget just how arrogant he can be once he gets rolling.

* * *

Update:

Even Cocaine Mitch is putting this clip up there with classics such as “Scarface”:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Clarence ThomasFBIJoe Bidenreportvideoworthless