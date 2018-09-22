Hey, who’s up for some more news from the Christine Blasey Ford camp? As we know, her lawyers earlier today said she’d be happy to testify, but the legal team would need more time to negotiate the conditions necessary for Ford to testify.

Now we’re getting word that her legal team has expanded, adding former DOJ inspector general Michael Bromwich, who coincidentally is also representing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

That’s an interesting tidbit: he had to resign from his law firm in order to represent Ford in her case against Brett Kavanaugh.

Speaking of schedules that could not be anticipated, why did Dianne Feinstein sit on that letter for two months?

You know, Ford could have just appeared before the committee as scheduled and told them whatever she told The Washington Post.

