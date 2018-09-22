Hey, who’s up for some more news from the Christine Blasey Ford camp? As we know, her lawyers earlier today said she’d be happy to testify, but the legal team would need more time to negotiate the conditions necessary for Ford to testify.

Now we’re getting word that her legal team has expanded, adding former DOJ inspector general Michael Bromwich, who coincidentally is also representing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

I’m honored to be joining Debra Katz and Lisa Banks in representing Dr. Ford https://t.co/WdhWj0qmSw — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) September 22, 2018

News – former DOJ inspector general Michael Bromwich has joined Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team. (Note he also represents former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe). He has just resigned from his law firm effective immediately in light of objections within the partnership. — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) September 22, 2018

That’s an interesting tidbit: he had to resign from his law firm in order to represent Ford in her case against Brett Kavanaugh.

Speaking of schedules that could not be anticipated, why did Dianne Feinstein sit on that letter for two months?

Well isn’t that convenient. https://t.co/ifTaE5r0Hn — The Right Wing M 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) September 22, 2018

If the name sounds familiar, Bromwich has been representing Former Dep FBI Director Andrew McCabe. https://t.co/ItsDyMTAmx — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 22, 2018

How many lawyers and advisors does someone need to tell the truth, especially when the can't seem to remember much of the details? https://t.co/tlzdolKPec — William O'Connell (@boconnel) September 22, 2018

Wow. And what are they representing her for? Is she a criminal? They want to put #Kavanaugh on trial. He has to defend himself against charges that can't be proven. https://t.co/5u5VD0AWlX — Sharon Lee 🇺🇸 (@scroarty) September 22, 2018

why does Ford need 3 attorneys? Has she been accused of a crime? https://t.co/ILzZKjGpZH — Frederick Mackintosh (@bigmack600) September 22, 2018

Team Deep State Resistance is in full gear. https://t.co/FXT0JnPSFt — Free Speech "Extremist" (@roblanderos) September 22, 2018

Not that there's a deep state or anything. https://t.co/7q3vDEWMUm — Horace Pendlebury Davenport (@RobertKYarbro) September 22, 2018

Seriously? McCabe's lawyer?? You would think they would at least try to hide that this is a partisan ploy.#CallTheVote#WWG1WGA https://t.co/kQkaV85mLt — Kris Brower (@klb145) September 22, 2018

So a woman in California claims a Supreme Court nominee assaulted her and instead of hiring a lawyer in California she just so happens to hire a lawyer connected to the so called Resistance movement. This is all a character assassination and not credible. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 22, 2018

Nothing shady here at all. https://t.co/OIRn7Kwmtn — Kirk Bennett (@kirk_bennett) September 22, 2018

The stench is becoming overwhelming. https://t.co/RJwFXkIy5f — ne14freedom (@theenchanted9) September 22, 2018

So now the person doing the accusing is up to three political lawyers. This is perfectly normal and necessary, of course.#JustVote https://t.co/k9q4OFK3V5 — M. Ira Miles (@murmiles) September 22, 2018

So how many lawyers does judge Kavanaugh get to bring to this charade? https://t.co/Scdkeg9ZVs — Steve Sonnier (@LUCKY208329) September 22, 2018

Who is paying for all her lawyers? https://t.co/YAyzXgjvT6 — Setholic 🇺🇸 (@Setholic) September 22, 2018

You know, Ford could have just appeared before the committee as scheduled and told them whatever she told The Washington Post.

Does anyone in their right mind think these allegations are legitimate anymore? https://t.co/p2EpLFdNnh — Prince of Doges (@princeofdoges) September 22, 2018

