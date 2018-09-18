Speaking to The Washington Post, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford alleged that Brett Kavanaugh “corralled her into a bedroom” and “groped her over her clothes” — all while a drunken friend watched.

That friend, identified as Mark Judge, had his lawyer send a statement to both Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Chuck Grassley Tuesday saying that he “did not ask to be involved in this matter” and had no more information to offer the committee other than he doesn’t recall the alleged incident, he doesn’t remember the party, and he “never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

Trending

That’s his story and he’s sticking to it, but of course, there will be a demand that he too testify under oath.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: assaultBrett KavanaughChristine Blasey FordJudiciary CommitteeLawyerMark Judgestatementwitness