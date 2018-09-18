Speaking to The Washington Post, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford alleged that Brett Kavanaugh “corralled her into a bedroom” and “groped her over her clothes” — all while a drunken friend watched.

That friend, identified as Mark Judge, had his lawyer send a statement to both Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Chuck Grassley Tuesday saying that he “did not ask to be involved in this matter” and had no more information to offer the committee other than he doesn’t recall the alleged incident, he doesn’t remember the party, and he “never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

The letter from Mark Judge’s lawyer to the Judiciary Committee: pic.twitter.com/fW7KRMDNuv — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 18, 2018

Mark Judge, the man Dr Ford says witnessed the alleged sexual assault, says, “I do not wish” to speak publicly about the incident and says he has no recollection of it occurring. This, in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee from his attorney. pic.twitter.com/QNiiMN9ql7 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 18, 2018

From Mark Judge: "Brett Kavanaugh were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford's letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Ford describes."https://t.co/HCS9Uqjm8l pic.twitter.com/e4za5KsVJU — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 18, 2018

That’s his story and he’s sticking to it, but of course, there will be a demand that he too testify under oath.

Issue a #subpoena to have Mr. Judge testify under oath. His letter on its own, given his contemporary work product, does not give me any confidence! — Dan (@thereal_DanG) September 18, 2018

Wonder why he won’t testify under oath? — Megan 🇺🇸 (@MeganLeazes) September 18, 2018

And, keep in mind *she* seemingly doesn't want to show up to testify under oath either. If she refuses to show, no one can confront a fake accuser. — OCONUS Lure basschica (@basschica) September 18, 2018

Because, she can’t even name a day or year that this happened. She has a lot of explaining to do first. — Louisa (@Louisa_18888) September 18, 2018

If she doesn't have date, time or place, how can Kavanaugh defend himself? Most innocent people could point to where they were at the time & have people to corroborate. She has removed the possibility of an alibi. How convenient. — Beep beep boop VODKA (@2xBeepBoopVodka) September 18, 2018

Nothing more needs to be said. https://t.co/jMJJoWxGrD — RBe (@RBPundit) September 18, 2018

