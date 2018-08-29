CBS News reports that California’s assembly has voted 43 to 32 to approve a bill that would transition the state completely off fossil fuels by 2045 — because there’s nothing that California can’t fix with more laws.

This will certainly come to fruition. Hey, by the way, how’s that bullet train coming along? Last we read, the project has cost state taxpayers an average of $3.1 million a day over the last year and it’s barely underway.

CBS News reports:

The vote comes on the heels of a sobering report detailing the effects of climate change on the state. California stands to lose up to two-thirds of its beaches to erosion, and a similar portion of its water supply, depending on how quickly the world reduces greenhouse gas emissions, the report found. Average summer temperatures are set to rise between 5 and 8 degrees Fahrenheit, and the average area burned during yearly wildfires would increase 75 percent.

