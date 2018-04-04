As Twitchy reported, one of the hottest takes following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., was that the shooter had been “trained by the NRA.” Remember this front page from the New York Daily News?

No, Nikolas Cruz wasn’t “trained by the NRA,” but the NRA had provided funding for the school’s JROTC program. A month later, the Sun-Sentinel even reported that school “staff were so worried about his fascination with guns that they banned him from practicing shooting skills with the JROTC” 18 months before the mass shooting (another red flag that slipped past authorities).

In any case, here we are in April, and KOAT Action News reports that the Santa Fe Public Schools Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to refuse funding from the NRA for the school’s JROTC program.

KOAT reports:

School Board President Steve Carrillo said the grants total $4,000, which goes toward equipment for the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Santa Fe High School.

Carrillo said his move was not about gun rights but about principle.

“This vote tonight is about one thing. Not about the Second Amendment, not about the firearms, but just about the district not taking NRA funds,” Carrillo said.

And what’s wrong with taking NRA funds for a JROTC program, exactly? NRATV’s Cam Edwards weighs in:

We’ll guarantee other school boards will follow suit if they haven’t already.

