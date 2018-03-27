Uh oh … what’s he done now?

We’re used to seeing President Trump being dragged for everything he says and does, but it was a bit of a surprise to find out that he was in hot water with an assistant professor of classics at the University of Iowa for calling Ancient Greece the birthplace of democracy and Western Civilization.

Trump made the “controversial remarks” in the East Room of the White House on March 22 at the White House’s official Greek Independence Day celebration, triggering Professor Sarah Bond.

Her tweet slowly caught on, and a lot of people aren’t seeing the problem, particularly as the president was speaking at an event celebrating Greek independence and Greece’s influence on America’s politics, philosophy, architecture, and more.

Even by lauding Greek civilization at a celebration of Greek independence, Trump managed to trigger academics:

Sorry?

 

