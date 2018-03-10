If you remember President Trump’s first State of the Union Address back in January, you’ll remember he spoke quite a bit about illegal immigration and gangs like MS-13. You might also remember MSNBC host Joy Reid’s scorching hot take on the speech:

MS-13 (which most Americans who don't mainline Fox News likely have never heard of) has been mentioned tonight more than Russia. Actually, has Russia been mentioned at all? #SOTU — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 31, 2018

Did you catch that? Only Fox News viewers had even heard of MS-13 — must be nice inside Reid’s bubble where there aren’t any gangs, but people in other areas of the country where MS-13 has set up shop aren’t so lucky.

Oh, and just for the record, here’s another hot take from 2017 about MS-13:

MS-13 are the new New Black Panthers: a phantom bogeyman Trumpists will fear abjectly without ever actually encountering any. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 30, 2017

Well, somebody had better alert the editorial desk at the Washington Post that MS-13 is just a phantom bogeyman meant to scare Trump supporters, because the paper just published Friday the story of a school in New York that’s been taken over by the gang.

WaPo: MS-13 is ‘taking over the school,’ one teen warned before she was killed https://t.co/Ayh6X9Wn7E — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 10, 2018

Michael E. Miller writes:

After a confrontation at Brentwood, federal prosecutors say, MS-13 put a “greenlight” — or kill order — on [student] Kayla [Cuevas], and members made a “throat slicing gesture” toward her at school, the lawsuit says. A week later, she was walking home one evening with Nisa [Mickens], a basketball teammate one day shy of her 16th birthday, when MS-13 members spotted them and attacked with a machete and baseball bats, according to prosecutors. The girls were beaten to death.

Read the whole piece, but know in advance that that is just one anecdote of many to emerge from the school.

First, a former Brentwood student was fatally shot by the gang in November 2015, police say. Then Brentwood students began to go missing. A 15-year-old Ecuadoran named Miguel Garcia-Moran vanished one February evening. Two months later, Oscar Acosta, a 19-year-old Salvadoran, left home to play soccer and never returned. And in June 2016, Jose Peña-Hernandez, 18, a suspected MS-13 member, disappeared, too.

How dare CNN’s Jake Tapper retweet this garbage knowing it’s only meant to stoke xenophobia in whitebread Fox News viewers and make them want to secure our borders and eliminate sanctuary cities. Joy Reid, you’d better have a word with Mr. Tapper.

This is impossible. I was told MS-13 is not a problem and that the only reason it gets brought up is as a racist dog whistle. https://t.co/YB7DPnbfER — RBe (@RBPundit) March 10, 2018

I was told MS-13 was not a problem https://t.co/25en6DoOSS — PollySpin (@PollySpin) March 10, 2018

I thought MS-13 was a figment of Fox News watchers??? https://t.co/NrVftnqLMB — Barbara Norris (@Captivagirl) March 10, 2018

I was told MS-13 problems are a Republican exaggeration. https://t.co/6Qj0qRUU0r — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) March 10, 2018

Wasn't that long ago Dems didn't admit they knew this gang existed… https://t.co/3K6QhKr3HX — Marilyn (@Jaizem) March 10, 2018

I remember when talk of MS-13 threats was a racist dog-whistle. Weirdly, that changed as soon as Dems won in Virginia. https://t.co/0C6WbSGQrr — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) March 10, 2018

But when this was made a issue…many people didn't care. https://t.co/1awmURoQrO — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 10, 2018

Leave the "Dreamers" alone Jake https://t.co/gCJ1Fftdje — 🇺🇸 yvonne burton (@_YvonneBurton) March 10, 2018

“Many of these gang members took advantage of glaring loopholes in our laws to enter the country as unaccompanied alien minors and wound up in Kayla and Nisa’s high school.” https://t.co/wyjFiHknlD — Jade DLF (@iamJadePA) March 10, 2018

An article about the murders of Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens, two Long Island teens, killed by MS-13 in 2016 Reminder that when President Trump went to Long Island last year to talk about fighting MS-13, he was protested https://t.co/IUsImS53PR https://t.co/HvBsiJ7Zzy — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 10, 2018

@JoyAnnReid seems like more than folks who watch @FoxNews have heard of MS-13. https://t.co/PapoLiqyII — Glen Meadows (@Glen_Meadows) March 10, 2018

Related: