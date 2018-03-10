If you remember President Trump’s first State of the Union Address back in January, you’ll remember he spoke quite a bit about illegal immigration and gangs like MS-13. You might also remember MSNBC host Joy Reid’s scorching hot take on the speech:

Did you catch that? Only Fox News viewers had even heard of MS-13 — must be nice inside Reid’s bubble where there aren’t any gangs, but people in other areas of the country where MS-13 has set up shop aren’t so lucky.

Oh, and just for the record, here’s another hot take from 2017 about MS-13:

Well, somebody had better alert the editorial desk at the Washington Post that MS-13 is just a phantom bogeyman meant to scare Trump supporters, because the paper just published Friday the story of a school in New York that’s been taken over by the gang.

Michael E. Miller writes:

After a confrontation at Brentwood, federal prosecutors say, MS-13 put a “greenlight” — or kill order — on [student] Kayla [Cuevas], and members made a “throat slicing gesture” toward her at school, the lawsuit says.

A week later, she was walking home one evening with Nisa [Mickens], a basketball teammate one day shy of her 16th birthday, when MS-13 members spotted them and attacked with a machete and baseball bats, according to prosecutors. The girls were beaten to death.

Read the whole piece, but know in advance that that is just one anecdote of many to emerge from the school.

First, a former Brentwood student was fatally shot by the gang in November 2015, police say. Then Brentwood students began to go missing. A 15-year-old Ecuadoran named Miguel Garcia-Moran vanished one February evening.

Two months later, Oscar Acosta, a 19-year-old Salvadoran, left home to play soccer and never returned. And in June 2016, Jose Peña-Hernandez, 18, a suspected MS-13 member, disappeared, too.

How dare CNN’s Jake Tapper retweet this garbage knowing it’s only meant to stoke xenophobia in whitebread Fox News viewers and make them want to secure our borders and eliminate sanctuary cities. Joy Reid, you’d better have a word with Mr. Tapper.

