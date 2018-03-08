The heat has been building for Women’s March co-chair Tamika Mallory to denounce Louis Farrakhan after she attended his Saviours’ Day event last Sunday, and at which he shoveled plenty of his standard fare about the “Satanic” Jews.

Now it looks like even Planned Parenthood has said, “Enough.”

The Washington Examiner reports:

Planned Parenthood announced Wednesday it would part ways with Women’s March organizer and co-chair Tamika Mallory due to her ties with anti-Semitic and racist Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Erika Croxton, vice president of development for Planned Parenthood Northwest and Hawaii, sent an email informing supporters of the abortion provider that Mallory would no longer be the keynote speaker for the annual Seattle luncheon on April 5.

