The heat has been building for Women’s March co-chair Tamika Mallory to denounce Louis Farrakhan after she attended his Saviours’ Day event last Sunday, and at which he shoveled plenty of his standard fare about the “Satanic” Jews.

Now it looks like even Planned Parenthood has said, “Enough.”

Planned Parenthood parts way with Women's March organizer over ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan https://t.co/yqUAq66nFF pic.twitter.com/M2leu0NsFf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 8, 2018

The Washington Examiner reports:

Planned Parenthood announced Wednesday it would part ways with Women’s March organizer and co-chair Tamika Mallory due to her ties with anti-Semitic and racist Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Erika Croxton, vice president of development for Planned Parenthood Northwest and Hawaii, sent an email informing supporters of the abortion provider that Mallory would no longer be the keynote speaker for the annual Seattle luncheon on April 5.

It's sad when even baby killers don't want you. https://t.co/CJxASjgFBf — Phil Kessel is a 2X Stanley Cup Champion (@Oenonewept) March 8, 2018

When even baby killers don't want you 😬😨 https://t.co/lUm1gBTgWY — Vareck The Sarcastic Jew (@Gray_Wolfs76) March 8, 2018

BOOM! What took so long ? https://t.co/pdBPm6CpCf — † Crusader (@Wil_Johnson1) March 8, 2018

It's unclear whether this is all of Planned Parenthood or just one regional chapter, but it's good to see one large organization breaking ties with Tamika Mallory. https://t.co/lS0xdVPdzM — Adrenochrome Harvester (@ClenchedFisk) March 8, 2018

I might never say this again, but good for Planned Parenthood with this move. Quite a few more people need to follow this example. https://t.co/m0xmuXVPmq — Josh Perry | 292 Days Until Christmas 🎄🎅🎁 (@MrJoshPerry) March 8, 2018

They're still cool with gender-selective abortions, though. https://t.co/Od9RgDo9KL — Jim Brown as Fireball in The Running Man (@BioMechGinger) March 8, 2018

