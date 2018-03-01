The Washington Post reports Thursday that the high school graduation rate is poised to drop from 73 percent last year to only 42 percent this year following an investigation that calls last year’s graduation numbers into question.

Wow. DC's high school graduation rate is poised to drop from 73% last year to 42% this year after reassessment of student records following revelations of widespread graduation fraud, @PerryStein reports https://t.co/51zx76KAyo — Peter Jamison (@PeteJamison) March 1, 2018

Here's a link to additional data from the school system, including a breakdown of the "off-track" students by those who still have a chance of graduating and those unlikely to do so: https://t.co/Gi6KBMsyLK — Peter Jamison (@PeteJamison) March 1, 2018

Perry Stein reports:

Data released Thursday by D.C. Public Schools show that 42 percent of seniors attending traditional public schools are on track to graduate, while 19 percent are considered “moderately off-track,” meaning they could still earn enough credits to earn a diploma. The likely drop in the graduation rate is the latest fallout from an investigation that cast doubt on the validity of diplomas awarded last year. The graduation rate in 2017 was 73 percent, but the probe revealed that one in three graduates received their diplomas in violation of city policy. Those students had walked across the graduation stage despite missing too many classes or improperly taking makeup classes.

Stein says that even if every student currently considered “moderately off track” managed to graduate, the rate will still top off at 61 percent.

How bad are DC public schools? This @#$?! bad: "Last year, only 178 out of 2,307 graduates from all DCPS high schools had satisfactory attendance. Almost half of DCPS students who missed more than half of the school year graduated last year.”https://t.co/Pmn7Juliap — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 1, 2018

Obviously, the problem is that schools don’t have enough money … right?

DC spends about $30K per student, and yet people still complain vouchers will siphon needed money from public education. Get these kids the hell out of failing government schools as fast as we can. Their lives depend on it. https://t.co/QCCRxQjhEk — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 1, 2018

30k per student, and this is the education system they get. https://t.co/R5c2MVMsoU — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 1, 2018

I suggest we ignite another huge pile of money. https://t.co/R2wGmckiHh — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 1, 2018

42%…This should be considered a national emergency and treated as such. https://t.co/fZoGmB81bb — Ed Latimore (@EdLatimore) March 1, 2018

And somehow, Betsy DeVos is the problem Remember when they tried to block her from a DC public school, and this snarky headline, also in the WashPost: DeVos criticized teachers at D.C. school she visited — and they are not having it https://t.co/7i7f8Tmrz5 https://t.co/cazQpARs7w — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 1, 2018

Teachers unions that trap these kids in failing schools make NRA contributions look like Turkish Lira. When you hear more money for schools, it's like spending more money for the same car. https://t.co/kn38NTv8yJ — Resting Bot Face (@ARaised_Eyebrow) March 1, 2018

This is a national embarrassment. https://t.co/lfTJPnu0Ab — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 1, 2018

This is horrifying. An absolute disaster. https://t.co/5KK3aggyff — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) March 1, 2018

Oh my God that city is a disaster https://t.co/AMmsZTupad — Yaniv Kaufmann (@notwokieleaks) March 1, 2018

Speaking of swamps that need cleaning… https://t.co/ZHkQhPU6UN — Jere in TN (@JereCTN) March 1, 2018

The fact DC is so utterly incapable of governing itself is a pretty big hurdle for statehood. https://t.co/kFmTToGOtL — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) March 1, 2018

"They should totally be a state," they said. "They've earned it," they said. https://t.co/ygX1UFZMls — RBe (@RBPundit) March 1, 2018

But still nothing is Bowser's fault. https://t.co/jfUoZOLcH2 — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) March 1, 2018

Even in a one-party town, it is amazing Mayor Bowser has no incredible challenger for re-election https://t.co/AZd2hzlS2u — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) March 1, 2018

There are 20 days left until the filing deadline for DC Mayor. Just sayin' … https://t.co/grH98Wqj5m — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) March 1, 2018

But but but public education works! Just look at the progress made since the Dept of Education was created in 1979! https://t.co/hRFufO4isR — Claude Laydu (@curedecampagne) March 1, 2018

Wait, it gets worse.