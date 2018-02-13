A second U.S. judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump’s decision to end the DACA program. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program cannot end in March as planned.

Trump’s “unlawful order” ending the DACA program? The program isn’t even law.

The Washington Times reports:

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis said the administration does have the power to revoke DACA, but it must give a sound reason for doing so — and the Homeland Security Department’s September 2017 rationale fell far short of what is required in that regard.

He even used Mr. Trump’s own tweets as evidence that the DACA program was ended precipitously, pointing to President Trump’s claims that he could “revisit this issue” as proof the program could have been continued.

The judge said that the administration doesn’t have to approve any specific DACA applications but must begin to process applications again.

The Supreme Court on Friday is scheduled to consider whether to take up the Trump administration’s appeal to a similar ruling Jan. 9 by U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco.

