A second U.S. judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump’s decision to end the DACA program. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program cannot end in March as planned.

Trump’s “unlawful order” ending the DACA program? The program isn’t even law.

Clinton appointed Judge orders the government to not only allow those already in DACA to renew their applications but also orders the government to accept new applications. More judicial tyranny. https://t.co/gW7OP4xxXh — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 13, 2018

The Washington Times reports:

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis said the administration does have the power to revoke DACA, but it must give a sound reason for doing so — and the Homeland Security Department’s September 2017 rationale fell far short of what is required in that regard. He even used Mr. Trump’s own tweets as evidence that the DACA program was ended precipitously, pointing to President Trump’s claims that he could “revisit this issue” as proof the program could have been continued.

The judge said that the administration doesn’t have to approve any specific DACA applications but must begin to process applications again.

The Supreme Court on Friday is scheduled to consider whether to take up the Trump administration’s appeal to a similar ruling Jan. 9 by U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco.

SCOTUS 9-0 smackdown incoming. Millions of $ later, of course. Yet another absurd decision. Unfortunately we will have to endure the tail end of Obama-era judicial activism for a while, but happily, not too much longer 👇 https://t.co/in1FW1JsDN — Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) February 13, 2018

This is un-Constitutional and everyone knows it. This needs a Congress fix. Supreme Court should fastrack this and I bet it is 9-0. https://t.co/6QflPCnDEV — Let Freedom Ring (@BrianTaylor320) February 13, 2018

DACA was illegal from the beginning. Barack Obama bypassed Congress and issued an unconstitutional Executive Order. How is any of this happening? Pure insanity! https://t.co/5ajrwLhUl0 — David Hall (@DHallNole) February 13, 2018

Serious question. How can a judge rule on an illegal law? https://t.co/6iUlbcxCkO — Coleen (@ColeenC123) February 13, 2018

How does someone restore a law that never existed? https://t.co/lwkZEXYe02 — giddyupgo (@ldhancock1) February 14, 2018

Again I ask, if DACA is unlawful, how can recinding DACA also be unlawful? These judges must be held accountable for legislating from the bench. https://t.co/aGlBNOw3UW — Drive for Show (@WintonCapPtnrs) February 13, 2018

How can a judge reverse something created by executive order, which can be killed by executive order? https://t.co/R1pwJsjO8x — Fire and Furry (@KesaraRiku) February 13, 2018

The notion that any POTUS lacks the executive authority to rescind any executive order (guidance) by another POTUS is prima facie absurd. https://t.co/xYW27ceedF — Rev. Mauldin 🏍 (@Reverend_Ducati) February 13, 2018

Action needs to be taken. Legislation from the bench is killing our republic. https://t.co/7ZNKpktmTb — Girl_Grimly (@ed_grimly) February 13, 2018

This deliberate hindering of the President will only stop when their left wing Judges know their decisions will be immediately referred to the Supreme Court for a decision. https://t.co/W2Uv5uxo8m — Andy the Viking (@andy_bribie) February 13, 2018

Something needs to be done about these rogue judges. Trump should ignore this B.S. His authority over immigration is granted by the Constitution, not by some rumpswab "judge." https://t.co/ooMR7e3SBJ — Howard Carter (@hacarter44) February 13, 2018

Defy.

https://t.co/RZk2Q646Nj — AMY E JOHNSON (@AEJ58) February 13, 2018

