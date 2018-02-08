The big news in the mainstream media seems to be the resignation of senior White House aide Rob Porter, but here’s some news from Wednesday night that we’re just catching up with now. The chief of the counterintelligence section at the Justice Department’s National Security Division, who played a leading role in both the Clinton email server and Russian hacking investigations, stepped down this week, citing “personal reasons.”

Hugh Hewitt explains in a short thread why David Laufman’s sudden departure from the Justice Department is a big deal:

Trending

Hmm … “personal reasons,” huh?

* * *

Update:

Look here — another retiree from the FBI:

Related:

The plot thickens: Looks more and more like Andrew McCabe’s departure was linked to pending IG report

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David LaufmanDepartment of JusticeHillary ClintonPeter StrzokresignationRussian collusion