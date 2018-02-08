The big news in the mainstream media seems to be the resignation of senior White House aide Rob Porter, but here’s some news from Wednesday night that we’re just catching up with now. The chief of the counterintelligence section at the Justice Department’s National Security Division, who played a leading role in both the Clinton email server and Russian hacking investigations, stepped down this week, citing “personal reasons.”

David Laufman, chief of the counterintelligence section at the Justice Department's National Security Division, has stepped down, per @nakashimae. He played a leading role in the Clinton email server and Russian hacking investigations. https://t.co/nOthRGqnnC — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) February 8, 2018

Hugh Hewitt explains in a short thread why David Laufman’s sudden departure from the Justice Department is a big deal:

From one of my long time (but now retired) AUSA pals: “David Laufman resignation is a big deal. As Dep. Assist. AG for National Security Division, he was the Primary Supervisor over Counter-Intelligence work in Nat Sec. He would have had a hand in the approval of — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 8, 2018

the FISA application on Page. He likely had a role in the decision making on the Clinton email investigation since his section handled cases involving leaks of classified information. The decisions on granting immunity, and allowing conditions to be attached to the examination — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 8, 2018

of computers, would have come from his office. I do not think those were conditions that the FBI would have wanted. On the immunity issue, FBI wouldn't have the authority — that could only come from the prosecutors in Nat Sec. The press reporting is that he offered his — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 8, 2018

resignation yesterday, effective IMMEDIATELY. That's what happens when you are told that your are the subject of an OPR or OIG investigation. He was in the post since 2014 — under Carlin, Yates, and Lynch in the chain of command.” This source isn’t perfect. None are. But very — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 8, 2018

very accurate over many years. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 8, 2018

Hmm … “personal reasons,” huh?

Strzok seemed not to like David Laufman, the DOJ lawyer who he partnered with in interviews with Hillary, Huma, Cheryl Mills, etc. Laufman stepped down at DOJ today for personal reasons. pic.twitter.com/5dy67AMx0O — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 8, 2018

We have another resignation. David Laufman, involved in the interviews in HRC, Cheryl Mills, Huma Abedin, is stepping down. Cites personal reasons.

👇 https://t.co/v6nGGTtSAI — XenaMAGA (@XenaMAGAWarrior) February 8, 2018

HUGE. This was the DOJ guy who interviewed Clinton (Mills & Abedin as well) with none other than FBI super(corrupt) agent Strzok. 'He cited personal reasons.' I bet he did. I think we can all see where these ill winds are blowing & it's not in Trump's direction👇 https://t.co/Fia6FPd7jx — Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) February 8, 2018

7/2/16 Hillary was interviewed by the FBI, present for the interview was FBI Section Chief Peter Strzok (removed from Mueller probe, anti-Trump texts w/Page, reassigned to H.R., etc.) & David Laufman (led DOJ’s CI division, worked on Mueller probe). Laufman stepped down yesterday pic.twitter.com/5EgV4oDet7 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 8, 2018

David Laufman, a federal prosecutor who in 2014 became chief of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, said farewell to colleagues Wednesday. He cited personal reasons. https://t.co/f7L4iTJdc0 — 𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚕𝚕 (@chiIIum) February 8, 2018

(Has nothing to do w/any report that’s coming out. “I guarantee it.”) 😂 — 𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚕𝚕 (@chiIIum) February 8, 2018

* * *

Update:

Look here — another retiree from the FBI:

Michael Kortan, the longtime head of public affairs at the FBI, who was a confidant of former director Comey, announced he’s planning to retire. https://t.co/nM8L9435AW pic.twitter.com/wdpRmmAgeN — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 8, 2018

Related:

The plot thickens: Looks more and more like Andrew McCabe’s departure was linked to pending IG report