Politico is reporting Wednesday evening that Senate Democrats are willing to drop relief for DREAMers from long-term budget talks.

Politico reports:

Senate Democrats are willing to drop their demand that relief for Dreamers be tied to any long-term budget agreement — a potential breakthrough on spending talks, but one that could face opposition from their House counterparts.

“We’re viewing [immigration and spending] on separate terms because they are on separate paths,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said Tuesday.

Yes, immigration policy and funding the government are two different paths. It seems even Durbin gets it, although Democrats aren’t happy hearing about it.

Hey, don’t say “spineless” … that’s offensive to people without spines.

Wow, some people aren’t happy with the Senate Democrats right now.

