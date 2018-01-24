Politico is reporting Wednesday evening that Senate Democrats are willing to drop relief for DREAMers from long-term budget talks.

Budget breakthrough in reach, as Senate Dems drop Dreamer demand

https://t.co/IPI9DPNK3m pic.twitter.com/8XSn7eC7BV — POLITICO (@politico) January 25, 2018

Politico reports:

Senate Democrats are willing to drop their demand that relief for Dreamers be tied to any long-term budget agreement — a potential breakthrough on spending talks, but one that could face opposition from their House counterparts. … “We’re viewing [immigration and spending] on separate terms because they are on separate paths,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said Tuesday.

Yes, immigration policy and funding the government are two different paths. It seems even Durbin gets it, although Democrats aren’t happy hearing about it.

You spineless, useless sacks of shit! If this is true, you’re all done! https://t.co/mfTVKWciBP — Barry Goldblatt (@barrygoldblatt) January 25, 2018

Went from government showdown to spineless. https://t.co/4xV9Q8CHgX — Oregon I.T. not IT ⚾ (@OregonJOBS2) January 25, 2018

YOU SPINELESS WEASELS (with apologies to weasels everywhere)! Don't EVER believe the promise of a politician. https://t.co/WneyVgbiZF — The Opinionated 🔥🐉 (@sassylibrarian1) January 25, 2018

Hey, don’t say “spineless” … that’s offensive to people without spines.

And, the spinal collapse is complete. The Senate Dems abandon the DREAMers. Just. Like. That. https://t.co/FgLUCRnG7P — Charles Kuck (@ckuck) January 25, 2018

CALL YOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS AND GIVE THEM HELL FOR THIS. DACA OR SHUT IT DOWN. https://t.co/FihyhZ7DyN — Katherine Locke (@Bibliogato) January 25, 2018

Dems have no balls. If the Democrat Senators drop #DACA support, they will find it harder to keep their seats in Nov, let alone win more. /cc: @KamalaHarris @SenFeinstein @SenSchumer https://t.co/vJgIFtfqgZ — RobinDotNet (@RobinDotNet) January 25, 2018

BETRAYED: DEMS CAVED IN THEN CAVED IN AGAIN https://t.co/90Fafpk5IT — Freckles 20 (@FrecklesXX20) January 25, 2018

Cowards not fit to walk in their predecessors shoes. https://t.co/V6VI2DCAMG — Ted Wall (@TedWall4) January 25, 2018

are you fucking kidding me? https://t.co/f1BnTYSW5i — Nicole Elliott (@neelliott) January 25, 2018

Wow, some people aren’t happy with the Senate Democrats right now.

@davealvord164 The replies brother. Greatest exploitation and wedge campaign in history. They will be studying it for years. Wow. https://t.co/SPQFMKiVv6 — Jason Kost (@KostJason) January 25, 2018

And now a word from across the aisle:

