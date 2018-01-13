Whenever the media whips up an anti-Trump whirlwind over a tweet or offhand comment, it helps to check in with alumni from the Obama administration and remember that things weren’t necessarily better just because Obama had the press in his back pocket.

It seems President Trump’s tweet about his nuke button, coupled with that false alarm about a ballistic missile threat to Hawaii, got former UN ambassador Samantha Power thinking:

Not really. Any responsible person in government should have been very concerned with nuclear buttons in the hands of North Korea or Iran, but like Power admits, “we weren’t talking or thinking about buttons.” Isn’t that precisely what an ambassador to the UN should have been talking about, nonstop?

