Whenever the media whips up an anti-Trump whirlwind over a tweet or offhand comment, it helps to check in with alumni from the Obama administration and remember that things weren’t necessarily better just because Obama had the press in his back pocket.

It seems President Trump’s tweet about his nuke button, coupled with that false alarm about a ballistic missile threat to Hawaii, got former UN ambassador Samantha Power thinking:

Does anybody else pine for the good old days when we weren’t talking or thinking about buttons – the size of nuclear buttons, the ease of hitting the wrong button, etc.. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) January 13, 2018

No. Any other stupid questions? — JWF (@JammieWF) January 13, 2018

Not really. Any responsible person in government should have been very concerned with nuclear buttons in the hands of North Korea or Iran, but like Power admits, “we weren’t talking or thinking about buttons.” Isn’t that precisely what an ambassador to the UN should have been talking about, nonstop?

The "good old days" also known as "The Time Of The Long Nap," during which, the Obama administration kicked the can down the road on North Korea and Iran.#Hawaii #FalseAlarm https://t.co/ZWVKPqdL5w — Jamestown (@CifJamestown) January 13, 2018

your “good old days” were actually when North Korea assembled their nuclear program, began perfecting their launch, & miniaturized a nuclear warhead. You ignored this developing storm. https://t.co/OjgXtUvBGA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 14, 2018

Anybody else pine for the days when we were appeasing dictators and kicking the can down the road like Clinton, Bush, and Obama did to let N Korea attain nukes??? Me neither…… — Jonathan Zukawski (@JZukawski) January 13, 2018

Yes: the days before the Clintons & Obama allowed North Korea to build its nuclear weapons program #TrumpDerangementSyndrome — J Lewis (@Lewispontifex) January 13, 2018

The days when Obama ignored and laughed at North Korea for 8 years, while they obtained Uranium from Hillary’s Uranium One deal and developed their inter-continental ballistic missles to boot? — AmericanOutlaw (@OldWestOutlaw) January 13, 2018

Yeah, when North Korea built its nukes that they promise to annihilate us with and we just looked the other way to “keep the peace.” The good old days. . . Sigh — Nicole (@Nicole_E_Morgan) January 13, 2018

Why didn't you do more to stop NK's nuke program? — Ready for the New Year (@Rschrim) January 13, 2018

You mean when you and your gang were giving the nuclear button to the ayatollahs while an ignorant echo chamber let you get away with it?

No, we don't pine for those days. https://t.co/oFp7rqu2rN — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) January 13, 2018

The days when you and your brainiac friends were handing the ayatollahs the nuclear button? Not really; no. https://t.co/XlEYonoZtW — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) January 13, 2018

The good old days when we ignored real threats and paid off our enemies with pallets of cash? Nah. I'd rather our gov't not bury their heads in the sand. pic.twitter.com/ku3idtjWF3 — KAP (@kap_chan) January 13, 2018

Absolutely Things were much better when you & #Obama were helping the Mullahs get nukes w/ the #IranDeal & whistling past the graveyard as you ignored #KimJongUn Thanks for all your help#FAIL https://t.co/V7uSzLi1T4 — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 13, 2018

You and your boss tried to give Iran a button. Sit this one out, Sam.https://t.co/egNUqrzd7b — (((JimDelAboveTheFray))) (@JimDelRey) January 13, 2018