As Twitchy reported, National Review Online’s Charles C.W. Cooke penned a piece that skewered The Washington Post’s “conservative” columnist Jennifer Rubin. A handful of people who share Rubin’s Trump Derangement Syndrome, including 2016 presidential candidate Evan McMullin, jumped in to defend her.

On Tuesday night, McMullin decided to clarify just what conservatism means to him.

Agreed, but back up a minute … America’s founding principles were liberty and equality?

We thought something sounded off.

