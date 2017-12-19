As Twitchy reported, National Review Online’s Charles C.W. Cooke penned a piece that skewered The Washington Post’s “conservative” columnist Jennifer Rubin. A handful of people who share Rubin’s Trump Derangement Syndrome, including 2016 presidential candidate Evan McMullin, jumped in to defend her.

On Tuesday night, McMullin decided to clarify just what conservatism means to him.

For me, “conservatism” has always meant the defense of our founding principles: liberty and equality. While those now aligned with contrary ideas may ultimately succeed in claiming the word for themselves, those principles remain right and I will ever associate myself with them. — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) December 19, 2017

Agreed, but back up a minute … America’s founding principles were liberty and equality?

Those are the French founding principles, genius. https://t.co/lmSs6N1V4J — (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) December 20, 2017

Equality was never a founding principle in the US. Maybe you're confusing the American and French revolutions. 1/ https://t.co/1mvyQ5ImST — U.S. Citizen (@CitizenWMA) December 19, 2017

tfw you're so stupid you think liberty, equality, fraternity is a conservative slogan. https://t.co/HIRSczEa9k — Ed Trout (@ed_trout) December 20, 2017

Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness are the words. It was based on John Locke's writings. https://t.co/TdQZAOK5TU — THE SMOKING MAN (@decakarjeffrey) December 19, 2017

We thought something sounded off.

Imagine being so historically illiterate that you think "equality" was a founding principle of the US, then publicly advertising this ignorance on twitter dot com. https://t.co/HhpSW4pkBs — Bean of Texas (@texanbean) December 20, 2017

The founding fathers did not believe in equality. https://t.co/XRjVIB4Bgv — the nationalist (@anationalistman) December 19, 2017

Equality was never a founding principle. https://t.co/rL9YvYDFJ4 — Mr X the Ever-Living (@GlomarNeverDies) December 19, 2017

Liberty is incompatible with equality. https://t.co/7r3bXyFg8F — Mason Masters (@mm_thewriter) December 19, 2017

Liberty and equality are mutually exclusive. You can't simultaneously have both. Liberty necessitates inequality. https://t.co/tuYuStdJNL — DEUS VULT (@SSWaffenWaffles) December 20, 2017

Equality is not a founding principle of the United States. That's a founding principle of Communism. https://t.co/D7IFdPuhKK — Patrick Bailey (@Portmanteur) December 20, 2017

No, that is the whole problem with today’s conservatism. It’s lost what made it conservative. I am so glad I wrote in Mickey Mouse. https://t.co/mycJwjCiiW — A Girl Has No Name (@Mellecon) December 20, 2017

Re-read our founding principles and our Naturalization laws. You have no idea what you're prattling on about. https://t.co/lA5yzP8w4i — Buddhist Beatdown (@Lightn1ngHand) December 20, 2017

Nice use of air quotes, fits you perfectly. https://t.co/6yXTz59PV3 — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) December 20, 2017

In the last year and half I can count on one hand the number of times where you espoused actually conservatism. Who the hell are you kidding at this point? Bro, you're a joke. Also, conservatism, when done right doesn't need to be in quotes. https://t.co/BNprkt1nF5 — Get a Grip (@LilMissRightie) December 19, 2017

So far, Frum, Rubin and McMullin have all dismissed @charlescwcooke's article as incorrect and a personal attack, but not one of them has actually engaged his argument or explained why Rubin's schizophrenic policy positions are "conservative." They just mumble vaguely like 👇 https://t.co/c00nmC1tA2 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) December 19, 2017

Mcmullin isn't a conservative, he is the dictionary definition of a liberal. https://t.co/QDPu8ugVxd — Pitter Hotchens (@PenterHotchkens) December 19, 2017

For me, you are essentially a fraud whose opinion is worth less than a beer fart https://t.co/uGZDjiRSBU — ☠Problematic AF™, Taking It To The Streets☠ (@EF517_V2) December 20, 2017

Trifecta achieved: unctuous, untrue, unpersuasive https://t.co/de5vm3lgpd — Drew Odisseiron, Red Wizard of Thay (@onefiftyfivemm) December 20, 2017

when people talk like this it is your job to either roll your eyes or make a fart noise https://t.co/uak0X4feaZ — HighestOfVerbulIQ (@HomeIsTheNorth) December 20, 2017

