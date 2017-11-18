There’s been a lot to distract from tax reform efforts on Capitol Hill, but for the record, former Barack Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer is paying attention, and he’s appalled at the Republican effort to “give” rich people more money.

The Republicans sincerely believe the best way to help the economy is to give more money to rich people. Don't be mad, just admit it and make the argument. https://t.co/ZmbWnkHMKh — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 17, 2017

So lowering the tax rate on the highest income bracket is “giving more money to rich people”? Where did that money come from, if we may ask? We’re so glad these clowns are out of the White House.

"Give more money to the rich" You do realize it's their own money don't you? https://t.co/YhdrbdZ97e — LaurieAnn ✨ (@mooshakins) November 18, 2017

You mean the money they earned? https://t.co/w0saWX23Aw — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 18, 2017

Democrats sincerely believe that not taxing your money is "giving" you money. https://t.co/M84mqZ28av — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 18, 2017

Give? Do you know how this all works? https://t.co/8fUVi0ZQnY — EightBazookas (@EightBazookas) November 18, 2017

Where did this magical money come from, genius? https://t.co/aE3t3Yp70k — ☠Problematic AF™☠ (@EF517_V2) November 18, 2017

Not forcefully taking as much = giving in the leftist mind! https://t.co/4hwYhxShE8 — COmtnJeeper (@SkotCG) November 18, 2017

The Democrats sincerely believe that the money that I earn through my hard work actually belongs to them. https://t.co/B0u7NZyhsb — eyedoc11 (@EyeDoc11) November 18, 2017

Letting people keep more of the money they earned is not "giving more money to rich people" https://t.co/YnujcwICWw — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 18, 2017

"We know how to spend your own money better than you." https://t.co/w48pNk2POn — John Noonan (@noonanjo) November 18, 2017

The Democrats sincerely believe that all your money belongs to the government, and you should be grateful for the portion you're allowed to keep. https://t.co/FHrglhRJ9j — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 18, 2017

By taking less of your money, the government is "giving" it to you. That's really how Democrats think. https://t.co/FHrglhRJ9j — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 18, 2017

Liberal sincerely believe the best way to help the economy is to forcibly take money from everyone, filter it through bureaucrats so they get a cut, then give a fraction back to them with strings attached. Just kidding, they know it doesn’t work, they just want to buy votes. https://t.co/zAn4Q0oUHi — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 18, 2017

"Give" more money? That's like the class bully saying he's going to give you your lunch today. https://t.co/825wYBOkdW — Runs With Dogs (@lheal) November 18, 2017

No. Republicans sincerely believe someone’s earned money is theirs. Regardless of being rich or poor. We’re not “giving more money to rich people,” we’re letting people keep more of their own money. Period. https://t.co/XZYAoBrOZw — elisabethlehem 🧜🏻‍♀️ (@elisabethlehem) November 18, 2017

As liberals like @danpfeiffer see it, it’s not your money. Never was. It’s the government’s money first. What, if anything, you have left to spend after taxes is want the government “gives” you. https://t.co/xpsgd6G7r6 — Detached Observer (@michaelmkent) November 18, 2017

Okay.

1) It’s their money, not the government’s.

2) Wealthy people tend to be careful and skilled with money, and government is neither.

3) Individuals aren’t allowed to keep spending until the entire nation is crushed under insurmountable debt. https://t.co/xwA1px7jbW — R. M. Huffman (@R_M_Huffman) November 18, 2017

Wait, huh? Do you think the government gives people their wages? This is peculiar and sort of alarming. https://t.co/zxNDkWvHr2 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 18, 2017

It's their money. It's not your money. What kind of tyrant claims the right to other people's labor?

Also, I want rich people to have more money since they actually know what to do with it. https://t.co/ImCJu1B7Qk — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 18, 2017

They do crazy things like start businesses and hire people so that they can earn money too.

In 1990 my close friend quit his job, took a modest loan from his grandfather & chased a dream w/his brother. They opened a small gym & poured everything they had into their American dream. 27 years later, they employ 1000s & own the premier health club company in the US.

"Rich" https://t.co/JHmwiqj92b — BlueReaganite (@ThinBlueLR) November 18, 2017

You sincerely believe 100% of everyone's money is govt's property and letting you keep any of it is like "govt giving you money." Don't be mad, just admit it and make the argument. You apparently miss Soviet Union so much. But don't lose heart. Consider emigrating to North Korea? https://t.co/rQ3H2dibNU — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) November 18, 2017

It's not giving. But don't be mad about it and make the case that all the money people earn isn't theirs. https://t.co/AefsIYhcoa — Amy (@AmyOtto8) November 18, 2017

Commies have always hated independently successful people as they are a direct threat to them. Don't be mad, just admit it. https://t.co/0q9ihmbbZs — Melanie (@Melanieny5404) November 18, 2017

