There’s been a lot to distract from tax reform efforts on Capitol Hill, but for the record, former Barack Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer is paying attention, and he’s appalled at the Republican effort to “give” rich people more money.

So lowering the tax rate on the highest income bracket is “giving more money to rich people”? Where did that money come from, if we may ask? We’re so glad these clowns are out of the White House.

They do crazy things like start businesses and hire people so that they can earn money too.

