It’s been a strange week, first with piece after piece being published in progressive media about how it’s time for Democrats to finally reckon with the sexual assault charges against Bill Clinton. Now, with Sen. Al Franken apologizing for sexual misconduct and calling for an ethics committee investigation into himself, progressives are again revisiting sexual harassment among themselves.

Kudos to MoveOn.org, then, for holding up Franken to the same standard as anyone in public or private life.

Allegations regarding @SenFranken are deeply disturbing. Progressives & Democrats must not tolerate sexual harassment or assault. We must lift up women & others speaking out. @SenFranken should be held to the same standard as anyone in public or private life. — MoveOn.org (@MoveOn) November 16, 2017

Except back there in 1998, when your organization was founded to do precisely that. https://t.co/H8JgQUC9Wt — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) November 16, 2017

Of course, some of us are old enough to remember why MoveOn.org started in 1998 in the first place — to call for Congress to censure President Bill Clinton and “move on.”

And now for a word from the org that was founded in 1998 expressly for the purpose of defending pervert Bill Clinton https://t.co/sFvrwXh1gz — ☠Problematic AF™☠ (@EF517_V2) November 16, 2017

Shouldn't @MoveOn tell us "it's only sex" and "there is nothing to see here." I wonder if the social media person knows the origin of the org? https://t.co/EXLjvoikhh — Greg Reilly (@Greg_reilly) November 16, 2017

"Move On" was founded to defend Bill Clinton from impeachment. That's what the name means. https://t.co/wE4F5lRfPr — Patrick Nonwhite (@NonWhiteHat) November 16, 2017

HAHAHAHAHAHA what do you think the name "move on" refers to?https://t.co/Lf9GrnIiEb — W.C. Varones (@wcvarones) November 16, 2017

This is so rich, coming from the group that was started to forget and "move on" from Bill Clinton's sex scandals. https://t.co/L4XkJ4itOm — Eric Christ (@EricDChrist) November 16, 2017

This is pretty rich, coming from a Democrat front group that was set up to destroy rape victims and herald a sexual predator as a modern day hero. https://t.co/DTof3j7hMi — Deplorable AA7YA (@aa7ya) November 16, 2017

are you fucking kidding me? your entire org was built on sweeping the allegations against Bill Clinton under the fucking rug. https://t.co/qdni1jZ13R — UncleFacts (@unclefacts) November 16, 2017

Considering that "Move On" expressly refers to allegations against Bill Clinton, the standard you've set for him is to tell the victim, "Get over it, slut!" https://t.co/EbhQq2RL64 — Dodd (@Amuk3) November 16, 2017

Maybe sit this one out? You were founded to protect a sexual harasser and help him get away with it. https://t.co/tQgiwmQqAY — Eric/WDHQ 🗽 (@WhigDeskHQ) November 16, 2017

Organization founded on the idea that a sexual harassing politician shouldn't be held accountable for his actions. https://t.co/oj5ihPDzGo — Darrick Johnson (@darrickjohnson) November 16, 2017

This org was founded to defend Bill Clinton against charges he sexually harassed women. Pardon me for thinking these idiots need to jump off a short pier 😡 https://t.co/5DsZZf64sf — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) November 16, 2017

It's a wacky new world. Today's tweet from group created specifically to dissuade talking about the sex-assaults by WJC, and just "move on" https://t.co/7F8fFLVlYy — Fred Kinch (@fkinch) November 16, 2017

Now do Bill Clinton in 1998. Oh, wait. Your org formed to protect him from this sort of thing. Funny world! @GayPatriot @AdamBaldwin https://t.co/qpsdPBvFsO — Jon Munce (@jonmunce) November 16, 2017

Oh shit, @MoveOn is practically calling for Franken's head on a stick. He's done. https://t.co/gprsnjh6js — J.T. Gilgo (@JTGilgo) November 16, 2017

RIP irony. It had a good run. https://t.co/1MyM4dZMvq — Pseu 42 (@Pseu42) November 16, 2017

So, speaking of standards …

What's the standard? Resign? Say it … https://t.co/DwK3g1rVnI — Jim Early (@mkearley2008) November 16, 2017

You left out the word resign https://t.co/fFMtTymzHk — Rory 📰🌈🏉🎨💎 (@fm2016rory) November 16, 2017

Is MoveOn prepared to call for the Senator's immediate resignation? https://t.co/ULa2kXAfOq — Eric (@neoconfederate1) November 16, 2017

Go on. What concrete actions should be taken? Since your founding is based on shutting up women who accused Bill Clinton and saying we should move on, you need to do a lot more than these platitudes. https://t.co/IYYjNlqBFy — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 16, 2017

* * *