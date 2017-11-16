It’s been a strange week, first with piece after piece being published in progressive media about how it’s time for Democrats to finally reckon with the sexual assault charges against Bill Clinton. Now, with Sen. Al Franken apologizing for sexual misconduct and calling for an ethics committee investigation into himself, progressives are again revisiting sexual harassment among themselves.

Kudos to MoveOn.org, then, for holding up Franken to the same standard as anyone in public or private life.

Of course, some of us are old enough to remember why MoveOn.org started in 1998 in the first place — to call for Congress to censure President Bill Clinton and “move on.”

So, speaking of standards …

