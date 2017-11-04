We’d certainly call the revelations in that book excerpt from Donna Brazile a bombshell. Sure, everyone knew the Democratic primary was rigged against Bernie Sanders, and that’s why Brazile was named the interim director of the DNC, putting her in a position to find out exactly what had been going on.

Funny, though, how Democrats like Rep. Nancy Pelosi now don’t have “a spare second” to look back at the 2016 election, when it’s all they’ve been able to talk about for a year.

Nate Silver, one of many pollsters to have gotten 2016 completely wrong, is warning people to ignore Brazile’s book, seeing as the big bombshell of a rigged primary is just self-serving spin.

Given that biggest bombshell in Brazile's book already proved to be self-serving spin/BS, not sure people should the rest of it seriously. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 4, 2017

Time to talk about a #BoycottBrazilesBook hashtag? It's not just that one passage. It's full of petty spite #StillWithHer #OnwardTogether https://t.co/BLFP41jAms — AsperGirl (@MayReidel) November 4, 2017

The bombshell in Brazile's book is that she has no idea how our political system works. So wtf was she doing running the DNC??? https://t.co/0EKJg4A2tu — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) November 4, 2017

She really screwed up there. Sniffed that Bernie snake oil and didn't recover. https://t.co/DUDQM0zaXA — Nasty Amy Attitude (@MonopointAmy) November 4, 2017

So, Silver’s remedy is to not take Brazile’s book seriously?

Oh. Nice to know full historical judgement has already been rendered. It *does* save time! https://t.co/1oOUXnwJ2S — Tom Streeter (@tom_streeter) November 4, 2017

given that nate silver got the 2016 presidential election spectacularly wrong, people shouldn't take any of his 'analysis' seriously. https://t.co/0f6HENTgpt — scepticali (@scepticAli) November 4, 2017

Nothing to see here folks, move along… https://t.co/NzlZVjn14u — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 4, 2017

It takes approximately 30 seconds of reading the HFA JFA to realize Nate Silver is completely wrong here, but this is narrative now. https://t.co/i85FLj00gq — Chris Mabry 🌹 (@cjmab28) November 4, 2017

(That’s the Hillary for America Joint Fundraising Agreement … the one that specified that “in exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised.)

But “What Happened” is holy gospel right https://t.co/tSccrQ43dS — ben hayes (@hayesy316) November 4, 2017

Now do @HillaryClinton's book. Or just keep shilling for the most qualified candidate in history, @NateSilver538. https://t.co/b5Rf5LcnH4 — Hugh G. McLeod (@HughGMcLeod) November 4, 2017

Privilege white male criticizes black woman who threatens @thedemocrats power structure? Is that the new narrative? https://t.co/LpNrhS2wwe — Johannes Paulsen (@Real_Johannes_P) November 4, 2017

but i was told that criticizing a woman because "she has a book to sell" is an unforgivably sexist act https://t.co/Qo56M0jrrh — parody image of che (@jpmeyer) November 4, 2017

given that it isnt and people like you are working overtime spinning it tells us everything we need to know. https://t.co/vWkfvfH7ZZ — Nuno Martins (@idwarp) November 4, 2017

