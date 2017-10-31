Mayor Bill de Blasio has a habit of speaking for all New Yorkers when he tweets, as he did Tuesday after a deadly terrorist attack.

This was a cowardly act of terror. It was intended to break our spirit. But New Yorkers are resilient. We will be undeterred. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 31, 2017

A suspect — Sayfullo Saipov — was shot by police and is in custody, but on Tuesday night, more people seemed interested in de Blasio’s tweet from Monday night, in which he ripped into President Donald Trump. If only he could work up the same passion when it came to decrying terrorists.

As long as @realDonaldTrump is in office, New York City will stand up to him every single day. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) October 30, 2017

And then today happened.. https://t.co/tUD1dXYgJC — Bubbles V2.0 USA (@ParodyBubbles) October 31, 2017

I think Trump is the least of your problems right now. https://t.co/gnIynQKFTb — ShadilayForever 🇺🇸 (@ShadilayForever) October 31, 2017

Perhaps you could divert that self-righteous indignation towards the beasts killing yr citizens.

And less towards the man trying to stop it? https://t.co/hy7Lr0HSVI — Linda Suhler, Ph.D. (@LindaSuhler) October 31, 2017

Well said.

You need to worry more about protecting the citizens of your city from Islamic Terrorist attacks instead of bashing the President, moron. — ~Queen Q~ (@SkwirlyQ) October 31, 2017

Your city would be better served if you focused on Islamic Terror is stead of being a petty partisan. https://t.co/zL4JZVABnw — WiserInTime ひ✘◬ (@WiserInTime) October 31, 2017

……..Better if you stand up to jihad. https://t.co/7xyldogHwD — Robert Neville (@OmegaMan58) October 31, 2017

Stand up to Islamic terrorism? Not so much. https://t.co/f7gLn2F326 — T.Eff.D (@TeffD22) October 31, 2017

What exactly are you protesting? It certainly isn't terrorism, is it? https://t.co/2qLO2zTkt1 — Ginny Fidler (@KathyMschotschi) November 1, 2017

Maybe you should stand up to Muslim terrorists in your city or mowing down the people who live there. #Manhattan https://t.co/LKEXEwV69h — stugots (@Morty_Fied) October 31, 2017

People are DEAD in NYC today and look what our MAYOR posted YESTERDAY. #MuslimBan https://t.co/XS69tQLs4M — One Voice (@justathoughtUSA) October 31, 2017

Nice timing considering this went out yesterday and today you get a terrorist attack. Time to deport https://t.co/Cz6iBYTMhO — PCisTodaysZombiVirus (@TruckerWifeLife) November 1, 2017

You need to stand up and deal with Muslim terrorists murdering citizens in your city, you pandering, ignorant socialist, political jackass. https://t.co/BoUGwyDiBy — kerry (@K1erry) October 31, 2017

1/ Somehow lefties like the Mayor think opposing the enforcement of US law on #immigration is "standing up to Trump". As always, attacks https://t.co/m2rZFYmx9n — John Salmon (@JohnSalmon859) October 31, 2017

This dummy is leading New York City to slaughter. What is he standing up to? The .@POTUS who wants to PROTECT America & put #AmericaFirst? https://t.co/OhYqF1oQMQ — lc65265 (@lc65265) October 31, 2017

This pipsqueak equates himself with a city — not just any city, but one where a Trump Tower stands tall. Could he sound any more puny? https://t.co/Nm4udl1Zab — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) October 31, 2017

Stand against him for what? Making NYC safer? More jobs? Lower taxes? Lower crime? #ExtremeVetting #LoserdeBlasio https://t.co/SH5ui5Pi2L — TRUMPs My POTUS 👌 (@DebraMMason1) October 31, 2017

I've seen several tweets they have not aged well… But this one didn't even make it 24 hours https://t.co/J2Nc1xKkiU — BlueNGold (@BlueNGold92) October 31, 2017

This tweet didn't age well, one day later and NY is under attack. Good thing you have the great @NYPDCT to cover for you. https://t.co/o3xfckYOQB — Courageous Lady 🇺🇸 (@ChambersPines) November 1, 2017

Here's an example of the problem with our country ZERO respect for We The People Great advertisement against Democrats #DemExit #MAGA https://t.co/1BHHQ9BvxW — Hail to the Chief (@AmericanVoterUS) October 31, 2017

