OK, the headline’s a little misleading in that it appears some women will always feel compelled to dress as vaginas while protesting, while the more demure will settle for the Women’s March pussy hat. So it’s actually kind of refreshing to see people dressed as dinosaurs marching on Washington for a change.

I'm… I'm going to need a better explanation than this as to what's going on here https://t.co/1nQbbP5iUY — lauren (@LilMissRightie) August 31, 2017

Why are they dressed as dinosaurs? That doesn’t really matter, does it, aside from the fact that someone convinced others it was a good idea.

Just keep in mind while watching the video how the first lady was slammed for dressing in heels on the way to the rescue and relief effort in Texas … maybe Vogue will favor us with a write-up of how “in” dinosaur suits are this season?

Dinosaur suit-wearing protesters march on Washington to protest Pres. Trump’s plan to slash the budget for national service programs. pic.twitter.com/ozr2mHz8u5 — ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2017

And they wonder why the government doesn't take these people seriously https://t.co/YxjbkGMWRd — Kyle Firestine (@TheKyleDome) August 31, 2017

i mean… the creativity here is something… https://t.co/A8fzsvcmzB — Serena Marshall (@SerenaMarsh) August 31, 2017

Hilarious…but I would have assumed they wanted to be taken seriously, not laughed at. https://t.co/jYzlimSpWc — Derek Miller (@DerekMiller83) August 31, 2017

"How will we let them know we're super serious?"

"Dinosaur suits!"

"Dave, that's your answer to everything"

"Got a better idea? Thought not" https://t.co/g3eoPKTigr — The Real Roadbeer (@RoadbeerReborn) August 31, 2017

I don’t even care what they’re protesting— this is the best thing ever. https://t.co/HJYCyOKADp — Andy Cheatwood (@andycheatwood) August 31, 2017

Yeah, it looks like the message might have gotten lost in the presentation.

I am so confused and intrigued by this. https://t.co/ETGxuhJvu3 — Kaatryn MacMorgan (@labgrrl) August 31, 2017

I guess whatever makes you feel better these days…🤷 https://t.co/269wkAYqDZ — Cat Brodeur (@CatBrodeur) August 31, 2017

Better than that Twerking #protest but just as ridiculous. https://t.co/3Darf7Mkr4 — Hector N (@navedo_h) August 31, 2017

Trump has created a legitimate, certifiable, DSM-worthy mental illness out of leftists. https://t.co/4dwhfiZ59B — Elijah Sowry (@ElijahSowry) August 31, 2017

The Dinosaurs had pea brains. And they went extinct. Keep up the good work chaps>https://t.co/UVBtMZeU32 — DJSmith (@davidjacksmith) August 31, 2017

If I have children one day, I can't wait until they ask me what 2017 was like. https://t.co/3OL5vPDIgp — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) August 31, 2017

OK, here’s a clue to deciphering the dinosaur suits: they don’t want service programs like YouthBuild, the Peace Corps, Teach For America (DeRay Mckesson’s old stomping ground), and City Year to go extinct due to funding cuts.

* * *

